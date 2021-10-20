Adele reveals she eats McDonalds ‘at least once a week’

Adele has revealed that she eats McDonalds “at least once a week”.

The “Easy on Me” singer divulged her eating habits during an interview with British Vogue.

She told the fashion Bible: “My ideal meal, my death row meal, my last meal, would be a McChicken Nugget with a Big Mac and then fries.”

Adele then gleefully told the magazine how often she likes to indulge in the takeaway: “I eat it at least once a week!”

The singer, who’s new album 30 is set to be her first release in six years, also discussed how she loves to cook: “I learned to cook on my own when I was like, 18. I was getting loads of takeaways, and it was just costing too much money.”

She also said she owed her culinary talents to a certain TV chef: “I read 30-Minute Meals by good old Jamie Oliver. That’s how I learned the basics of cooking.”

The video interview with the star also had her try and identify popular British dishes whilst blindfolded.

Adele announced 30 last week and called the album: “My ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life.”

30 is set to explore the singer’s divorce from Simon Konecki and the raising of their son.

30 is released 19 November via Columbia Records.