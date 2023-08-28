Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Adele paused a concert to stand up for a fan who was seemingly being hassled by a security guard.

The singer, 35, was in the middle of performing her 2015 song “Water Under the Bridge” on Saturday night (25 August) when she halted the song.

The performance was part of Adele’s ongoing residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Weekends With Adele.

“What is going on there with that young fan who’s been bothered so much since I came on for standing up?” questioned the Grammy winner, as seen in fan footage from the show.

“What’s going on with him? Yes, you, with your hand up, yes you!”

“Why are you bothering him?” she asked the security guard. “Can you leave him alone, please? They won’t bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone.”

Adele then addressed her audience and apologised for pausing the performance.

She said: Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.”

Adele accepts the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for for "Easy on Me" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards (AFP via Getty Images)

“Let’s start again,” said Adele before launching back into “Water Under the Bridge” from the top.

At a concert earlier this month, the singer burst into tears as she helped a couple announce their unborn baby’s gender onstage.

Concert-goers Chris Dare and Shantelle Lord shared a video on Instagram detailing the experience, with the caption: “POV [point of view]: Adele did our gender reveal last night! Adele you are amazing and we will remember this night for the rest of our lives!”

The clip showed the couple walking up to the front of the stage after Adele called them forward. She appeared impressed by their sign and said: “No one’s really allowed signs in here. I’m just obsessed that you got one in.”

Adele became overwhelmed with emotion as she announced: “Shantelle and Chris are having a baby… boy!”

Chris Dare and Shantelle Lord got Adele to announce their baby’s gender at her Las Vegas residency (Instagram/Chris Dare)

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift also interrupted a performance to seemingly clal out security.

She paused her rendition of the 2015 song in order to defend a concert-goer who was involved in an incident in the crowd.

“She’s fine,” Swift shouted, apparently frustrated by what she was seeing.

The singer – who is still touring as part of her Eras show – paused the concert again.

“She wasn’t doing anything... hey, stop,” Swift added, shouting twice more.

The details of the incident were not made clear.