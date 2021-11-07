Adele: Which celebrities were at singer’s high-profile London Palladium show this weekend?
Show’s invite list was a who’s who of recognisable stars
Adele returned to play a high-profile London show that was attended by numerous celebrities.
The concert, which marked her first UK performance in four years, was recorded and will be shown on ITV on 21 November.
Titled An Audience with Adele, it will be released just two days after the release of her fourth studio album 30, which is her first record in six years.
The show took place on Saturday (6 November), with photos from the red carpet event surfacing on Instagram.
While it’s not officially known which celebrities attended, posts shared on Twitter and Instagram reveal the identity of many who got to see Adele perform her new songs.
Find the list of celebrity attendees below:
Beyoncé
Olly Alexander
Mel B
Naomi Campbell
Alan Carr
Bryan Cranston
Alesha Dixon
Idris Elba
Dawn French
Josh Gad
Kate Garraway
Boy George
Richard E Grant
Nick Grimshaw
Harry Hill
Dame Kelly Holmes
Samuel L Jackson
Daisy Lowe
Suranne Jones
Dua Lipa
Graham Norton
Dermot O’Leary
Catherine O’Hara and husband Danny Elfman
Vangelis Polydorou
Jonathan Ross
Phillip Schofield
Gareth Southgate
Stormzy
David Tennant
Raven B Varona
Hannah Waddingham
Emma Watson
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Adele’s forthcoming record has already smashed records to become the most pre-ordered album in history, while its lead single “Easy on Me” has topped the UK singles chart for two weeks.
Earlier this week, Adele shared the tracklisting for the new record, which includes a song called “I Drink Wine” and her first collaboration with the late jazz pianist Erroll Garner.
Find all the details about An Audience with Adele
