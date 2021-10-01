Adele fans think new album ‘30’ is on the way as mysterious billboards appear

Adele fans think that a new album announcement could be imminent from the musician following the appearance of some mysterious billboards.

A number of billboards have been appearing in prominent locations today with the number 30 .

Fans think this will be Adele’s next album title following on from her previous pattern of naming her albums after significant ages in her life as with previous records 19, 21 and 25.

There have been multiple rumours online for the last week that new music could materialise but so far, nothing has appeared.

Online, fans are convinced this now means new music from Adele is on the way. One fan tweeted: “I’m shaking, new Adele music is coming” while another added “Adele is coming!”

The rumours were given more credence when Adele’s website also went down this evening, with fans speculating this could mean new music is arriving imminently.

The Independent has reached out to Adele’s representatives for comment.

Last month, Adele officially announced her romance with boyfriend Rich Paul on Instagram.

The singer shared an image taken alongside the 39-year-old sports agent in a photo booth at an event on 18 September. She captioned the photo with a heart emoji.

The pair have been spotted together regularly over the past few months, but this is the first time the “Hello” singer has acknowledged the romance officially.

In July, a source told PEOPLE: “It’s not super serious, but they’re having a good time. They have mutual friends in common, so that’s been nice. She’s having fun and being social.”

Adele divorced her ex Simon Konecki in March. The pair share custody of their son, Angelo, who is eight.