America’s Got Talent finalist, Zuri Craig, has died aged 44.

The singer’s death was revealed in an announcement made by his family yesterday (23 October) via Instagram.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," they wrote on the post.

"We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honour our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning."

According to the post, Craig died on Friday (21 October). The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The singer made it to the finals of the talent show as one-half of the Craig Lewis Band with Jeffrey Lewis in 2015.

The soul and R’n’B inspired duo went on to finish the tenth series in fifth place after covering music by artists including James Brown, Otis Reading, and Foreigner.

The singer also created a web series entitled Black Hollywood: Atlanta. He had done a casting callout for the series last summer.