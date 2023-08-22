Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ariana Grande ‘parts ways with longtime manager Scooter Braun’

Demi Lovato is reportedly also splitting from Braun’s management company

Annabel Nugent
Tuesday 22 August 2023 09:05
Comments
Ariana Grande performs 'Natural Woman' in emotional tribute to Aretha Franklin

Ariana Grande has reportedly parted ways with her longtime manager Scooter Braun.

The pair have worked together for 10 years, ever since the Grammy award-winner released her debut album Yours Truly in 2013.

According to Billboard, Grande has now severed professional ties with Braun and his company SB Projects. Details about the alleged split have not been made public.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Braun, 42, and Grande, 30, for comment.

The news comes shortly after news emerged that Lovato is also reportedly leaving Braun’s management.

Recommended

On Monday (21 August), Billboard was the first to report that the “Cool for the Summer” singer was seeking new management after splitting with SB Projects last month.

Lovato, 31, signed with Braun in 2019, writing on Instagram at the time: “Dreams came true for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER. And not just any manager but the one and only Scooter Braun.”

“Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter,” she continued. “Thank you for believing in me and for being a part of this new journey.”

Scooter Braun (left) and Demi Lovato

(Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted Lovato’s representatives for comment.

There seems to be a pattern emerging, with Colombian superstar J Balvin having also departed SB Projects in May this year.

Last week, rumours circulated that Justin Bieber was also leaving Braun’s management after 16 years of working together. Representatives for both Bieber and Braun have since denied the reports.

Braun has famously been embroiled in a feud with Taylor Swift since 2019, when he purchased her longtime label, Big Machine Records and become the owner of the master recordings of her first six studio albums.

Amazon Music logo

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up
Amazon Music logo

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

In November 2020, Braun sold the masters to an investment fund in a deal believed to be more than $300m (£234m).

Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber

(AFP via Getty Images)

At the time of the sale, Swift – who had wished to buy the masters herself – condemned Braun and called him a “bully” and the “definition of a toxic male privilege in our industry”.

The singer, 33, was inspired to re-record her earlier music, resulting in her ongoing Taylor’s Version series.

So far she has recorded: Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Recommended

The latest instalment 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is scheduled to arrive on 27 October.

This week (25 August), Grande will release a deluxe 10th anniversary edition of her debut album Yours Truly.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in