Astrud Gilberto, the bossa nova singer known for her recording of “The Girl From Ipanema”, has died at the age of 83.

The Brazlian musician recorded 16 studio albums and two live records over the course of her career, which began in the Sixties.

Her version of “Garota de Ipanema” – originally composed in 1962 by Jobim and Vinícius de Moraes – was recorded in English by Gilberto under the title “The Girl from Ipanema” on 18 March 1963.

The track went on to be a global hit, selling more than five million copies worldwide and boosting the profile of bossa nova music internationally.

Paul Ricci, a New York-based guitarist who collaborated with Gilberto, confirmed news of her death on Facebook.

“I just got word from [Gilberto’s] son Marcelo that we have lost Astrud Gilberto,” he wrote. “He asked for this to be posted.

“She was an important part of ALL that is Brazilian music in the world and she changed many lives with her energy. RIP from “the chief”, as she called me. Thanks AG.”

Writing on Instagram, Gilberto’s granddaughter Sofia also shared the news with followers.

“My grandma Astrud Gilberto made this song for me, it’s called Linda Sofia. She even wanted my name to be Linda Sofia,” she said. “Life is beautiful, as the song says, but I’m here to bring you the sad news that my grandmother became a star today, and is next to my grandfather João Gilberto.

Gilberto arriving at Heathrow Airport (then London Airport) in June 1965 (Getty Images)

“Astrud was the true girl who took bossa nova from Ipanema to the world,” she says. “She was a pioneer and the best. At the age of 22, she gave voice to the English version of ‘Girl from Ipanema’ and gained international fame.

“The song, a bossa nova anthem, became the second most played in the world mainly because of her. I love and will love Astrud forever and she was the face and voice of bossa nova in most parts of the planet. Astrud will forever be in our hearts, and right now we have to celebrate Astrud.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of Gilberto for confirmation.

In 1959, Gilberto married musician João Gilberto, with whom she had a son, João Marcelo Gilberto. They would divorce a few years later.

Gilberto was accompanying her husband to the A&R Studios in Manhattan in 1962 when she offered to duet with him on the album Getz/Gilberto, alongside pianist Antonio Carlos Jobim and revered jazz saxophonist Stan Getz.

She performed on two songs on the album, with her vocals for “The Girl from Ipanema” earning her a Grammy nomination for Best Vocal Performance by a female. The song itself won a Grammy for Song of the Year.

Speaking to The Independent last year, Marcelo – who, along with half-brother Gregory, performed and recorded with Gilberto – claimed that Gilberto struggled with the objectification she received from the press, and was poorly credited and remunerated for her work.

More follows...