Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Barack Obama shares his 2022 summer playlist – from Wet Leg to Beyoncé

Obama’s selection comprises certified bops, classics, and even a little bit of Wet Leg

Maanya Sachdeva
Wednesday 27 July 2022 06:55
Comments
Barack Obama serenaded by choir on balcony during Denmark visit

Barack Obama has revealed his 2022 summer playlist, continuing his six-year tradition of sharing the songs he’s had on repeat all season.

The former US president has made annual lists of his favourite songs since his time in office ended in 2016.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies – it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together,” Obama wrote on Tuesday (26 July) on Instagram, adding: “Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?”

Obama’s two-post-long list comprises a mix of old and new songs across genres – from the lead single “Break My Soul” on Beyoncé ‘s forthcoming studio album Renaissance to “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince and The Revolution on the former’s 1984 album Purple Rain.

His summer songs’selection includes “Angelica” by British indie rock duo Wet Leg from their eponymously titled, self-produced 2022 album, “Die Hard” from Kendrick Lamar’s latest Mr Morale & the Big Steppers, “Magic” by Vince Staples and Mustard, and “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” from Harry Styles’ newest studio album Harry’s House.

Recommended

He also incuded classic songs such as Aretha Franklin’s “Save Me”, “Dancing in the Dark” by Bruce Sprinsteen (with whom the former president co-hosted the 2021 podcast Renegades: Born in the USA), Dave Brubeck’s “Take Five”, and “Do I Move You? (Version II)” by queen of the blues Nina Simone.

Then, there were a few pop curveballs, including Drake and Rihanna’s collaborative 2016 hit “Too Good” and Sampa The Great’s “Energy” with “punk poet” Nadeem dis-Gabisi, which was released in 2018.

Obama also shared his summer reading recommendations, which you can find here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in