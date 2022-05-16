BTS became the most awarded group in the history of the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (15 May), following their first win in 2017.

The Korean super-group broke the record, previously held by Destiny’s Child, at the 2022 BBMAs after winning three of the six categories in which they were nominated – including Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and and Top Selling Song for their hit track “Butter”.

Destiny’s Child have won a total of 11 awards, and held the record for 17 years before BTS claimed it.

The group, comprising members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, has won a trophy at every BBMAs ceremony since 2017. BTS is currently tied with now-disbanded British boy band One Direction for most wins in the “Top Duo/Group” category.

One Direction won the Billboard Music Award for best group act in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

The BTS Army, as the group’s fans are collectively known, celebrated the group’s historic run at the BBMAs on Twitter with congratulatory messages and posts.

One fan wrote: “BTS making history is like me making excuses to not study. It happens all the time!”

The BBMAs were held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with rapper P Diddy hosting the ceremony.

The Weeknd earned the most award nominations this year, with nods in 17 categories, while Doja Cat’s 14 nominations made her a close second. Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Olivia Rodrigo received 13 nominations each, while Drake was nominated in 11 categories.

The night’s big winners included Drake who took home five awards – including Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Album – for his album Certified Lover Boy which was released last year.

Find a list of all the night’s winners here.