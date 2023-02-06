Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Beyoncé has broken a Grammys record set by late conductor Georg Solti by becoming the most decorated artist in the awards show’s history.

The US star was nominated in nine different categories for the 2023 ceremony, including top prizes Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

She scooped early wins ahead of the main ceremony for Best R&B song (for “Cuff It”), Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul”, and later for Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off the Sofa”).

After a fourth win for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, she surpassed Solti, who previously held the record with a total of 31 awards. Beyoncé now has the most Grammys at 32 and counting.

She is the first Black woman to be awarded the prize for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.

After this year’s Grammy nominations were announced in November 2022, Beyoncé also tied with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist in Grammys history, with a staggering 83 nods each.

Accepting the historic award, Beyoncé said: “I'm trying not to be too emotional. I'm trying to just receive this night.

”I want to thank God for protecting me... I'd like to thank my uncle Johnny who is not here but he is here in spirit.

“I'd like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me, for pushing me. I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful children who are watching at home.”

She added: “I'd like to thank the queer community - you invented the genre.”

Follow live updates on the 65th Grammy Awards here.