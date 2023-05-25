Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes are pouring in from around the world for music legend Tina Tuner after the singer died at the age of 83 after a long illness.

Turner, who had hits including “Proud Mary” and “The Best”, died “peacefully” at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday, her publicist announced.

In a career spanning more than 60 years, the American-Swiss singer won eight competitive Grammy Awards and has a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the St Louis Walk of Fame.

After Turner’s death was announced on Wednesday evening, tributes from fellow musicians, actors, and other high-profile celebrities have begun pouring in for the singer, widely referred to as the Queen of Rock and Roll.

Leading condolences was The Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger, who duetted with Turner during Live Aid in 1985. He expressed his sadness at the news of her passing on Instagram, writing: “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.

“She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer,” he shared. “She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Singing icon Diana Ross said she was “shocked” and “saddened” by the news of Turner’s death.

“Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones,” the “I’m Coming Out” artist wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture of the pair together.

Beyoncé dedicated a special message to Turner.

“My beloved queen, I love you endlessly,” she wrote in a message on her official website. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way.

“You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain.

“Thank you for all you have done.”

(Beyonce.com)

Fellow singer Bryan Adams also honoured Turner in a heartfelt Twitter post, writing: “I’ll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends.

“Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice. It’s Only Love and that’s all,” he said, in reference to their 1984 song “It’s Only Love” off his album Reckless.

Suits actor Wendell Pierce tweeted: “Long live the Queen!”

“Like a Boy” singer Ciara thanked Turner for “the inspiration you gave us all”. “Heaven has gained an angel,” she added.

“RIP Tina Turner. Simply, the best,” Piers Morgan commented.

Star Trek actor George Takei also paid tribute to the “true legend”, saying: “She showed us that love really does has everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now.”

A Clockwork Orange star Malcolm McDowell remembered the 83-year-old as “a shining star and a wonderful person”.

Blondie’s lead vocalist Debbie Harry referred to herself as “a benefactor of the energy, creativity and talents of Tina Turner”.

Remembering Turner’s humble beginnings in rural Tennessee before working her way up to stardom, Harry said: “Tina was a great inspiration to me when I was starting out and remains so to this day.”

British singer Paloma Faith hailed Turner as being one of her “greatest influences and inspirations”.

Bryan Adams and Tina Turner (Bryan Adams / Twitter)

“I grew up with you in the background of my childhood and all through my time learning my craft I always returned to you,” the “Upside Down” artist shared.

“Rest in Peace & Power THE QUEEN , LEGEND, ICON. There will never be another. Cherish my times with you,” model Naomi Campbell wrote on Instagram.

Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 (David Giles/PA) (PA Wire)

Former US President Barack Obama also paid tribute to Turner, writing: “Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself – speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy.

“Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade.”

US Vice President Kamala Harris added: “Tina Turner was a spectacular light whose life was a testament to all those who believe in what can be, unburdened by what has been.

“From Nutbush, TN to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, her strength, voice, and signature moves inspired millions. Tina Turner was simply the best.”

President Joe Biden hailed Turner’s “remarkable” personal strength in addition to having “changed American music forever”.

“Before she was the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner was a farmer’s daughter in Tennessee. As a child, she sang in the church choir before becoming one of the most successful recording artists of all time,” Biden said. “In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever, Tina’s personal strength was remarkable.”

Singer Christina Aguilera wrote: “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Tina Turner,” she wrote on Twitter. “Her powerful voice and strength will forever be etched in our hearts and memories.

“She paved the way for so many of us in the music industry and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Dionne Warwick added: “Another longtime friend has made her transition. Not only will I miss that eternal ball of energy named Tina Turner but the entire world will also find this void in their lives. My condolences to her husband and other members of her family. Rest in Peace my friend!”

Oprah Winfrey said Turner was “our forever goddess of rock ‘n’ roll” and hailed her courage as a domestic abuse survivor following her death.

In a lengthy tribute posted to Instagram, Winfrey recalled how she had started out “as a fan” of Turner’s and had followed her “from show to show around the country” as a “full-on groupie” before the pair eventually became “real friends”.

“She is our forever goddess of rock ‘n’ roll who contained a magnitude of inner strength that grew throughout her life,” she wrote, sharing multiple pictures from their long friendship.

“She was a role model not only for me but for the world. She encouraged a part of me I didn’t know existed.”

Winfrey added that she was “grateful” for Turner’s courage and that her freedom from her domestic abuse had been “a clarion call for triumph”.

Turner’s famous tracklist over the years includes the Bond theme track for 1995’s GoldenEye, with a tune of the same name co-written by Bono and The Edge of U2 fame.

Among her many other hits were “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)”, “What’s Love Got to Do With It”, “Private Dancer”, “Let’s Stay Together”, and “Nutbush City Limits”.