Grammys 2022: Billie Eilish wears Taylor Hawkins shirt after Foo Fighters win Best Rock Album
Drummer was found dead in his hotel room during the Foo Fighters’ tour of South America
Billie Eilish paid touching tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during the 2022 Grammy Awards.
The “Happier Than Ever” artist attended this year’s ceremony, where the rock band received prizes including Best Rock Album and Best Rock Song.
During her performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday April 3, Eilish wore a black T-shirt with an image of Hawkins emblazoned across the front.
Hawkins, 50, died during the band’s South American leg of their world tour. He was found dead in his hotel room, just a few hours before the band were due to headline the Festival Estéreo Picnic event in Bogota, Colombia.
The band cancelled their scheduled performance at the Grammys in the wake of the news.
Eilish, who had been championed by Hawkins and his Foo Fighters bandmate Dave Grohl, was praised by fans on social media for the thoughtful tribute.
“Billie Eilish is honouring Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins tonight on the Grammys,” music journalist and radio host Eric Alper tweeted.
“Billie Eilish is wearing a Taylor Hawkins t-shirt during her Grammys performance and my heart broke a little,” news anchor Brandi Khou wrote.
“Love this quiet tribute to Taylor Hawkins,” one fan said, sharing a photo of Eilish wearing the shirt.
“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement on Twitter last month.
“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”
The statement continued: “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”
Follow live updates from the Grammy Awards here. See the updated list of winners in full here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies