Billie Eilish: fans react to ‘adorable’ moment musician appears in ‘Sesame Street’

Fans around the world have been reacting to Billie Eilish’s appearance in Sesame Street.

Eilish appeared in a scene with Sesame Street character the Count and adapts her hit song “Happier Than Ever” to count to two.

Eilish sings: “When I’m counting with you, I’m happier than ever,” to which the Count responds in song: “Numbers sound so much better.”

The pair can also be seen counting various items together along with otherSesame Street characters including Elmo.

The song closes with Eilish and the Count singing the final chorus together as they continue to count to two. You can watch the video here:

Billie Eilish on 'Sesame Street’

On social media, fans have been reacting to the moment, describing it as “adorable”, “sweet” and “beautiful”.

One fan wrote: “Well this is delightful,” while another added: “Billie Eilish on Sesame Street may be the best thing to happen in 2021.”

You can see some more of the reactions here:

Eilish recently stunned fans after she played the part of Sally opposite Danny Elfman in The Nightmare Before Christmas live-to-film concert.

The event was held on 29 October at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Grammy award-winner wore a patchwork dress for the part, similar to the one worn by the cartoon character in Burton’s film, and delivered a rendition of “Sally’s Song” and later a duet of “Simply Meant to Be” with Elfman.

Fans were ecstatic to see Eilish on stage as Sally. One user wrote on social media: “Okay yes, @billieeilish as Sally was perfect!”

Another added: “Great job as Sally tonight @billieeilish!” while someone else said: “Billie Eilish = the perfect sally.”