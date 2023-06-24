Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Singer-songwriter Billy Nomates asked the BBC to remove footage of her Glastonbury 2023 set after being hit with a wave of online abuse.

The 33-year-old musician, real name Tor Maries, performed at the festival’s Park Stage on Friday afternoon (23 June).

However, after footage from her set was shared online, she was faced with a number of disparaging and abusive comments.

Keep up to date with all the updates at our Glastonbury live blog here…

“The level of personal abuse on @bbc6music socials for goin to work today is insane,” the singer said in a statement shared to social media. “I’ve asked for all footage to be removed.

“I know it’s not for everyone what I do. I know lots of people don’t rate me. But the level of personal abuse on that public page is too much. There will be no more shows after this summer. You wouldn’t stay in a workplace that did this to you. Why should I.”

At the time of writing, the set is stil available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

The statement was re-shared on Twitter by singer-songwriter Billy Bragg, who was involved in organising Glastonbury’s Left Field tent.

“Solidarity from everyone at Left Field with Billy No Mates who was so badly abused online after her @glastonbury set was posted on @BBC6Music that she asked them to take the clip down,” wrote the “New England” artist.

“She played a set for us last year and was brilliant. You’ll always have place here Tor.”

Others also voiced support and admiration for Billy Nomates on social media.

“Billy Nomates (Tor Maries) is one of our very best artists – someone who deserves a Mercury Prize nomination next month for CACTI,” wrote music journalist Sam Liddicott. “Her performance was fantastic!

“Too angry to write...but it is clear there is widespread misogyny and sexism. Something needs to change right now.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Radio DJ Edith Bowman wrote: “I adore @_billy_nomates a huge talent and stands out because she’s true to herself.. amazing Glasto set.. xx”

Billy Nomates at Glastonbury 2023 (BBC iPlayer)

Musician The Anchoress wrote: “Glastonbury should have been a career highlight for the fabulous Billy Nomates but instead toxic and misogynistic online culture ruins everything and she’s asked them to remove footage of her incredible set. And we wonder why we have no female headliners…”

Comedian and writer Robin Ince commented: “I hope Billy Nomates has seen all the people praising her this morning - to give your all and then see people sneer or dismiss can utterly break you – but it seems there is also a huge amount of love out there for her – deservingly so.”

Critics have somtimes described Billy Nomates’s musical style as post-punk, with the artist describing herself as a “no-waver”. No wave music is an anti-commercial spin-off of new wave music that often incorporates noise, dissonance, and atonality.

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.