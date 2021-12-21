Brian May has continued to share updates with fans as he deals with a bout of coronavirus.

The Queen guitarist revealed he had tested positive for the virus earlier this week, describing it as “the worst flu you can imagine”.

May, who is triple-jabbed, told followers that he believed he caught Covid-19 while attending a friend’s birthday meal with his wife, EastEnders star Anita Dobson, and a small group of friends.

Sharing the latest on his condition, May shared a photo of a positive test on Instagram and commented: “Well, that ‘T’ line looks quite faint - and it took all of the prescribed 30 mins to develop. But the instructions say this is still a positive result.”

“Not that I would be going out anywhere at this point anyway,” he continued. “But it’s a reminder that the Beast is still in my body. I can still feel it, too. Congestion, snuffles, slightly dizzy head. And it’s not too late for the thing to kick back at me. But otherwise OK today. I wonder how long it will take me to get a negative result.”

May said he found the virus “more and more intriguing” as he had the chance to study it “at intimately close quarters”.

“Nobody has yet been able to tell me which variant we all caught 10 days ago at that birthday lunch,” he said. “Which has made me very suspicious of the accuracy of the daily stats on infections. But it’s a fair assumption that it was the Omicron chap. It seems apparent (and confirmed by some informed friends) that this descendent of the original Covid 19 is much better at propagating itself fast, but much less of a killer.”

He continued by remarking that, while the Omicron variant appeared to be faster-spreading that others, it was less effective at spreading to a person’s lungs or causing breathing difficulties.

“If this is true, this is REAL cause for long term optimism,” he wrote. “We are looking at an organism which is well on the road to be coming just another cold or flu germ to be dealt with as we have always done. But it has to be said that this whole pandemic has taught us a thing or two as far as behaving sensibly in the face of such pervasive pathogens. Right? Stay home!!! With love - Bri.”

In a post earlier this week, May said that eight people at the party he attended tested positive, and his lateral flow test took three days to show a positive result.