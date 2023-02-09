Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

This year’s Brit Awards are just around the corner, and this year is set to be a biggy.

The ceremony, which takes place on Saturday 11 February at the O2 Arena, will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. You can find out how to watch the Brits here.

Last month, the list of performers set to take to the stage at the ceremony was confirmed, and it includes big names such as Lizzo, Harry Styles and Stormzy.

Performances will also come from Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, David Guetta and recent Grammy winners Wet Leg.

Nominations for the ceremony were announced online earlier this month, with Styles and Wet Leg both nominated for four awards.

Other nominated artists include Arctic Monkeys, Beyoncé, Cat Burns, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Eliza Rose, Lizzo, Nova Twins, Sam Smith, and Taylor Swift.

Emerging girl group FLO have already been announced as the winners of the 2023 Rising Star award.

Here are all the performers taking to the stage at this year’s awards...

Stormzy

Stormzy performing at the Brits in 2020 (Getty Images)

Stormzy’s appearance will mark his third performance at the Brit Awards.

The 29-year-old, who previously performed at the 2018 ceremony, when he won for Best Male Artist, and in 2020, will perform at this year’s ceremony.

The rapper has received a total of three nominations at the 2023 ceremony: Mastercard Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act.

Lizzo

(brits press image )

Lizzo, who will make her second performance at the ceremony, is up for two awards, including International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year.

David Guetta with Becky Hill and Ella Henderson

On Tuesday (24 January), it was revealed that David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson had also joined the line-up.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

David Guetta will make his debut performance at the Brits, and will perform alongside previous winner Becky Hill.

On the news of his performance, Guetta said: “It’s a great honour to be nominated for the Brit Award, as I have always felt a strong connection to British music and culture and had amazing experiences here.”

Lewis Capaldi

(Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Capaldi was the final act to be confirmed to perform at the forthcoming ceremony. The last time the Scottish singer took to the stage was in 2020.

“Last time I played The BRIT Awards I was so scared that I had a panic attack before I went on, and then got hammered afterwards. Looking forward to more of the same this year,” said Capaldi.

Cat Burns

Emerging artist Cat Burns, who was nominated for the Rising Star Award, will perform at the ceremony. New group FLO have already been announced as the winners ,

Harry Styles

(AFP via Getty Images)

Recent Grammy winner Harry Styles will take to the stage at this year’s ceremony. The 29-year-old just beat Adele and Beyoncé to Album of the Year in a controversial win at the Grammys.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Sam Smith will take to the stage with Kim Petras for a performance at this year’s ceremony. Last Sunday (5 February) Petras became the first ever transgender woman to win a Grammy for best pop duo/group.

“Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award,” said the artist.

Wet Leg

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Wet Leg will also be performing at the ceremony.

The indie group made headlines earlier this week after they picked up two Grammys, beating the likes of Arctic Monkeys.