Britney Spears shares ‘different version’ of ‘Baby One More Time’

Britney Spears has shared a video of herself singing her 1998 hit “Baby One More Time” with altered lyrics.

“I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time… maybe too long,” Spears wrote on Friday (15 July), alongside the footage, in which she sings acapella and gives her lyrics an explicit do-over, belting out: “Give me a f***ing sign, hit me baby one more time.”

She added in the caption: “Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years… a different version of ‘Baby’.”

Fans gushed over the video in the comments. “LEGEND,” wrote one person.

“THIS IS A POP EMERGENCY. WE WAITED FOR THIS FOR SO LONG,” added another.

“Your deep natural voice is the best,” said a third.

In a major victory for the singer this week, a judge ruled that Spears’s father, Jamie Spears, must sit for a deposition and produce all documents that are being requested by the star’s team – including those relating to electronic surveillance.

Britney was put under a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008 by her father, who acted as her sole conservator for most of the 13 years. The conservatorship was eventually terminated in November 2021.

During her conservatorships, Britney claimed that she had been made to use a birth control device, to take medication and work against her will.

In June 2021, she gave explosive testimony in the case in which she told the judge, “I just want my life back.”