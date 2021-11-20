Britney Spears has called out Christina Aguilera for awkwardly skirting a question about her during a red carpet appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards.

The singer, who was released from the controversial legal arrangement last week, posted an Instagram Story last night (19 November) where she shared her displeasure over the televised moment.

During the conversation, Aguilera is asked by a reporter if she’d had any contact with Spears since the termination of her conservatorship.

Aguilera’s publicist interrupts and leads the singer away from the reporter scrum, remarking: “No, we’re not doing that tonight. I’m sorry.”

Aguilera winces and tells the reporter she can’t answer the question, adding: “But I’m happy for her.”

Posting the video to her Instagram, Spears commented: “I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!

Britney Spears called out Christina Aguilera in her Instagram Stories (Instagram/Britney Spears)

“Thirteen years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about? I’m the one who went through it! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you… yes I do matter!”

The Independent has contacted Aguilera’s representatives for comment.

In the same series of Stories, Spears thanked Lady Gaga, who gave a lengthy answer when asked about Spears’s conservatorship being terminated.

“Thank you Lady Gaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind,” she wrote. “You made me cry! Love you.”

Aguilera had previously expressed her support for Spears – with whom she rose to fame as child stars on Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club and later as pop megastars during the Nineties – in June after Spears gave testimony in court about her conservatorship.

“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live as they wish,” Aguilera said.

Earlier this week, Spears said she believes her parents “should be in jail” for the way they treated her under the conservatorship.