Britney Spears says that she’s ‘healing’ and wants to help others ‘take life by the balls’
Spears shared a letter she received from two members of Congress congratulating her on ‘historic victories’
Britney Spears has said that she is in a “healing stage” and wants to help other vulnerable people “take life by the balls”.
The singer last year won the legal battle to have her controversial conservatorship terminated after more than a decade.
On Wednesday (16 February) Spears shared a letter she received from two members of Congress congratulating her on her “historic victories”.
In the letter, the congressmen invited her to meet with Congress to share her story to further inspire others. Underneath the photo, Spears wrote, “I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now.”
She continued: “I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED!!! Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life.”
Spears added: “I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all. I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave!!!”
The Instagram post comes three months after a judge overturned her involuntary conservatorship.
She concluded the note by saying: “I’m lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on.
“In the mean time [sic], thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House.”
