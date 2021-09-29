✕ Close Britney Spears returns to court in conservatorship case

Britney Spears’s conservatorship case is heading back to court today.

A potentially pivotal hearing is scheduled to take place this afternoon at Los Angeles Superior Court.

Judge Brenda Penny will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to end the conservatorship which has ruled over Spears’s life and finances for 13 years – and if the system remains in place, whether her father James Spears should remain as his daughter’s conservator.

Spears has said she wants the conservatorship to end and for her father to no longer oversee it.

Her attorney Mathew Rosengart, whom Spears was allowed to hire in July, has aggressively pushed for James Spears to be removed from the conservatorship. Rosengart previously requested an emergency hearing on the issue, but Penny ruled that it could wait until today.

James Spears himself has filed a petition to end the conservatorship, after seeking it in 2008. He has urged Penny to make a decision on the matter this Wednesday (29 September).

The hearing will begin at 4:30pmET/9:30pm BST/1:30pm PT.

Follow the latest updates with our live blog: