Britney Spears hearing – live: Conservatorship battle heads back to court with pivotal decisions to be made
Judge expected to rule on whether to end conservatorship and whether to keep James Spears as conservator
Britney Spears’s conservatorship case is heading back to court today.
A potentially pivotal hearing is scheduled to take place this afternoon at Los Angeles Superior Court.
Judge Brenda Penny will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to end the conservatorship which has ruled over Spears’s life and finances for 13 years – and if the system remains in place, whether her father James Spears should remain as his daughter’s conservator.
Spears has said she wants the conservatorship to end and for her father to no longer oversee it.
Her attorney Mathew Rosengart, whom Spears was allowed to hire in July, has aggressively pushed for James Spears to be removed from the conservatorship. Rosengart previously requested an emergency hearing on the issue, but Penny ruled that it could wait until today.
James Spears himself has filed a petition to end the conservatorship, after seeking it in 2008. He has urged Penny to make a decision on the matter this Wednesday (29 September).
The hearing will begin at 4:30pmET/9:30pm BST/1:30pm PT.
Earlier this month, Britney Spears announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Asghari.
In a video posted to Instagram, she is seen showing off her engagement ring.
She wrote next to the clip: “I can’t f****** believe it.”
Here is a primer on today’s hearing, which will start in a few hours:
Britney Spears recently became engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.
This means she will be putting together a prenuptial agreement that her father should not be involved in, her court filings have said.
James Spears has denied acting in anything but his daughter’s best interest, and has declined Rosengart’s demands that he resign immediately, saying in a court filing that in his 13 years in the conservatorship, “to the best of Mr Spears’s knowledge and belief, not a single medical professional nor the report of a single probate investigator has recommended that Mr Spears’s presence as Conservator was harming Ms Spears or that he should be replaced."
(AP)
The most recent post shared on Britney Spears’s Instagram account reflects on one of the documentaries recently released about her:
Britney vs Spears, which arrived on Netflix on Tuesday 28 September, has received mixed reviews from critics but sparked another wave of support ahead of the singer’s next conservatorship hearing.
“The ending made me cry,” one fan wrote of the documentary, while another described it as “heartbreaking”.
Read more about fans’ reactions to the documentary here:
The documentary Britney vs Spears was released yesterday, on Tuesday (28 September).
Netflix has described it as “[telling] the explosive story of Britney’s life and her public and private search for freedom”, “featuring years-long investigative work, exclusive interviews, and new documents”, and “[painting] a thorough portrait of the pop star’s trajectory from girl next door to a woman trapped by fame and family and her own legal status.”
You can read our review below:
Britney Spears’s conservatorship is a two-part system in which others oversee her life decisions and her finances.
In 2019, James Spears stepped aside from the former aspect, ending his time as the so-called conservator of his daughter’s person.
He maintained his role as conservator of her estate, with control over her finances. He and his attorneys have contended that renders many of his daughter’s complaints about his control over her life meaningless.
Jodi Montgomery, a court-appointed professional, now acts as conservator of Britney Spears’s person, and Britney Spears’s attorney Mathew Rosengart said in court documents that Montgomery also consents to ending the conservatorship so long as it can be done safely and smoothly.
(Additional reporting by AP)
It’s not known for certain whether Britney Spears will attend today’s hearing, but TMZ reports citing “multiple sources with direct knowledge” that she’s not expected to do so.
Here is a full timeline of the conservatorship and the singer’s efforts to bring it to an end:
Britney Spears’s father James Spears (also known as Jamie Spears) has filed a petition to end the conservatorship altogether. He was the one who first sought the conservatorship in 2008, and the latest filing constitutes a major reversal in his position.
James Spears has urged Judge Brenda Penny to make a decision on the matter today.
In a subsequent filing, Britney Spears and her attorney Mathew Rosengart agreed that the conservatorship should end. This marked the first time that Spears formally made the request in court documents.
However, she and Rosengart stressed that it is more important to her that James Spears be removed from the arrangement.
The hearing on Britney Spears’s conservatorship case is another major development in the singer’s efforts to end the system, which has ruled over her life and finances for 13 years.
Spears vocally denounced the conservatorship when she spoke at a hearing in June.