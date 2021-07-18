Britney Spears has condemned someone who “never showed up” when she needed them for publicly commenting on her conservatorship battle.

In an Instagram post shared amid the singer’s attempts to regain control of her personal affairs, Spears lashed out at the unnamed party after seeing them discuss her situation elsewhere. One day later (17 July), she name-checked her sister in a furious post, criticising her “so-called support system”.

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? “ she continued, adding: “How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO.”

Spears stated: “If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …. and have a good day !!!!!”

Spears’ comments come after her younger sister Jamie Lynn, 30, posted a social media message seemingly in support of her.

Jamie Lynn wrote: “Dear Lord, Can we end this bulls*** once and for all. Amen.”

Fans are convinced Spears’ messages was aimed at her sister in particular, and didn’t hold back in suggesting so when commenting on the Instagram photo.

Britney Spears fans are convinced her latest post is about sister Jamie Lynn (Instagram @britneyspears)

Fans also deduced the same on Twitter, with one fan writing: ‘Britney Spears just shaded the f*** out of her sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram! Britney YOU ARE so brave and strong and LOVED.”

Spears has had her personal affairs, career appointments and finances controlled by the conservatorship since 2008.

On Wednesday (14 July), judge Brenda Penny gave Spears permission to choose a new attorney to represent her after her court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham stepped down last week.

Responding to the news, the “Toxic” singer said that she feels “blessed” and shared a video of herself doing cartwheels to Instagram. She thanked fans for their support in the post’s caption.