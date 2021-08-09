Jamie Lynn Spears has shared a troubling Instagram audio clip in which she sobs while her young daughter comforts her.

The Instagram Story, which the former Nickelodeon star posted on Saturday (7 August), comes in the wake of her sister Britney Spears’s angry remarks against her.

In the clip, Jamie Lynn’s three-year-old daughter, Ivey Joan, could be heard saying: “It’ll be OK, mum. It’ll have to be OK.”

She replied: “Oh, thank you, baby.”

Tensions between Jamie Lynn and Britney have surfaced in public following the pop star’s dramatic court testimony concerning her ongoing conservatorship battle.

Following Britney’s appearance at open court in Los Angeles, she wrote a lengthy message to fans in which she complained about people close to her “never showing up”.

This came shortly after Jamie Lynn had publicly pledged her support for her sister for the first time.

Spears then called out her sister specifically, stating that she had not enjoyed having to watch Jamie Lynn perform her songs at an awards show. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply,” she said.

Since Britney name-checked her sister, the criticism of Jamie Lynn and her alleged treatment of her sister has intensified.