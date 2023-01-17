Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have cleared up rumours after reports emerged of a disagreement between the pair in a restaurant.

The couple were seen dining in a quiet Los Angeles restaurant on Friday (13 December), with American publications claiming that Asghari, 28, became “visibly upset”, abruptly left the dinner and “stormed out the door”.

Reports also alleged that the “Baby... One More Time” singer, 41, became distressed when people took photographs of her.

In a video, Spears is seen holding a menu up to hide her face from the paparazzi filming her through the restaurant’s window.

Eyewitnesses at the venue toldTMZ that the award-winning artist grew increasingly upset and “manic” and started “yelling”. Asghari was then shown to leave the restaurant, but he went on to claim he was going to get the car so he could take Spears home

In an Instagram post shared on Monday (16 January), Spears, explaining to fans that she’s started watching the TV series Natural Born Killers, used the opportunity to address the rumours.

“I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant … it’s like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE!!!” she said.

“I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the b***s to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past !!!” she said, referring to the widespread reporting of the star’s relationship with her father, Jamie Spears, and the controversial conservatorship that ended in November 2021.

She continued: “Honestly it would be safer for me to compliment this world and f*** up because if I become a prophet and don’t create history, we might have something y’all… I’m just KIDDING, but it’s a good thought.”

The “Toxic” singer then quipped that she resembled the Dreamworks ogre character Shrek in a photograph taken by paparazzi outside the restaurant.

“I know y’all are rooting for me and all and make sure you check out the shocking Shrek picture of me … I was like damn that’s horrific yet there were two pics where I was normal … either way honestly I know nobody gives a flying f*** what I do !!! I’m just bored writing this paragraph like a damn idiot.”

Meanwhile, Asghari was approached by a TMZ reporter after the restaurant incident, who asked the actor to elaborate on what happened.

Asghari said that while it appeared he was abruptly leaving the restaurant, he was going to fetch their car to exit the venue after they grew uncomfortable with the cameras filming them.

The dancer replied: “People get a little too excited to see my wife, so everybody’s filming and doing their thing, but you know how it is… fame comes with the territory and I went to get the car to get the hell out of there and people just thought I left!”

“But that didn’t happen,” he assured, clearing up rumours about any disagreement between the pair.

Asghari continued: “When you sit down to have a meal and people get their cameras out and start filming you, it’s disrespectful,” adding that the ordeal was “frustrating”.

“But, you know what it is, it comes with the territory and that’s it!”

The star later posted a cryptic Instagram story, writing: “Don’t believe everything you read on online.”

The couple met in 2016 on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video. They have been dating since and tied the knot at a ceremony in Los Angeles in June 2022.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Spears and Asghari for comment.