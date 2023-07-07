Sam Asghari speaks out after Britney Spears allegedly struck in face

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears’s husband Sam Asghari has spoken out after the singer was allegedly slapped by a member of NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama’s security detail while in Las Vegas.

The pop star and her husband were seen making their way down to the ARIA Resort & Casino’s Catch restaurant for dinner on 5 July when they noticed San Antonio Spurs’ first-round draft pick, Wembanyama, 19.

In a statement shared to her social media accounts, Spears said she “decided to approach [Wembanyama] and congratulate him on his success” and so “tapped him on the shoulder”.

Spears, 41, alleged that the French basketballer’s security then “backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.”

The Independent has contacted the Spurs’ security for comment.

Asghari has since issued a statement calling out the “violence” of the security guard.

The 29-year-old wrote on Instagram: “I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defence of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves.’

“Self-defence can be unavoidable, but the defence of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable. I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women. Thank you for the support.”

Spears has filed a report with the city’s Metropolitan Police Department. Police officials previously told The Independent: “On 5 July 2023, at approximately 11pm, LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation.

Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama (Getty Images)

“The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued. No further details will be provided at this time.”

Wembanyama has also addressed the incident, saying (via The Associated Press): “We were in the hall. There was a lot of people, so people were calling me, obviously. There was one person who was calling me but we talked before with security.

“I couldn’t stop. That person was calling me, ‘Sir, sir,’ and that person grabbed me from behind. I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop… I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force but security pushed her away.”

He continued: “I didn’t know for a couple hours, but when I came back to the hotel... I thought it was no big deal, and then security of the Spurs told me it was Britney Spears. At first, I was like, ‘You’re joking,’ but yeah, it turns out it was Britney Spears. I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight.”

Spears denied “grabbing” the athlete in her statement.