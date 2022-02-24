Britney Spears has threatened to “sue the s*** out” of her former business management company.

On Wednesday (23 February), the pop star hit out at Tri Star Sports & Entertainment in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The 40-year-old claimed that her father and former conservator Jamie Spears “worshipped” the company’s founder.

“[Jamie] would have done anything they asked of him!!!!” wrote the singer. “I think they were trying to kill me … still to this very day believe that’s EXACTLY what they were trying to do.”

Charles Harder, a representative of Tri Star’s founder and CEO, told Rolling Stone: “These claims are entirely false, as well as highly offensive, damaging and unacceptable.”

Tri Star began managing Spears’s business shortly after she had been placed under conservatorship in 2008. They continued to work with the singer before resigning in 2020.

The Independent has contacted Tri Star and a representative of Spears for comment.

In November 2021, Judge Brenda Penny ended the conservatorship that had regulated Spears’s life and finances for almost 14 years.

It was reported earlier this week that the 40-year-old is due to publish a tell-all book as part of a deal said to have reached $15m (£11.2m).

The memoir – to be published by Simon & Schuster – will address the musician’s career and her personal life, Page Six reported on Monday (9 February), citing publishing insiders.

The Independent has contacted Simon & Schuster for more information.