Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1676143032

Brits 2023 live updates: Harry Styles, Lizzo and Sam Smith among stars arriving on red carpet

Mo Gilligan will host the awards ceremony for a second time

Annabel Nugent,Maanya Sachdeva
Saturday 11 February 2023 19:17
Comments
Harry Styles arrives on Brit Awards 2023 red carpet

The biggest night in British music is finally here – the 2023 Brit awards.

For the first time ever, this year’s event will take place on a Saturday night (11 February).

The Brits will be presented by returning host Mo Gilligan at the O2 Arena. The comedian took over hosting duties from Jack Whitehall last year.

For those not in attendance at tonight’s ceremony, viewers can tune in from home.

Red carpet coverage will begin on ITV2 from 7.30pm. Music fans will then have to switch over to ITV1 where the ceremony – including a number of confirmed live performances – will be broadcast from 8.30pm until 10.45pm.

Recommended

The full list of nominations were announced in January. Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Stormzy, Arctic Monkey, and The 1975 are among the acts up for some of the evening’s top prizes.

The frontman of the latter band was recently embroiled in controversy over a podcast interview during which he and the hosts mocked Japanese, Hawaiian and Scottish people.

This is the second year that the Brits have introduced gender-neutral categories. There has been backlash, however, to the all-male contender list for this year’s Artist of the Year prize.

Follow along with live updates from the night here…

1676143032

Three-time Brits winner Stormzy

Here’s a snap of Stormzy striking a pose on the red carpet...

(PA)
Annabel Nugent11 February 2023 19:17
1676142903

Here comes Meghan Trainor

The “All About That Bass” Singer has arrived looking sleek in an all-black outfit...

Annabel Nugent11 February 2023 19:15
1676142265

Stormzy has arrived!

Following his three previous Brits wins, Stormzy is a contedner for this year’s Artist of the Year, and best hip-hop/grime/rap act.

The rapper has arrived on the red carpet looking dapper in a grey suit. Or is it lilac?

Annabel Nugent11 February 2023 19:04
1676142002

How to watch the 2023 Brit Awards

Tonight’s ceremony marks the first time the Brit Awards will take place on a Saturday, and viewers in the UK can watch the live show on ITV1 and ITVX.

More details here:

Brits 2023: How to watch the ceremony this Saturday

Everything you need to know ahead of Britain’s biggest music awards

Maanya Sachdeva11 February 2023 19:00
1676141593

Harry Styles has entered the building! The “As It Was” singer finally walked the red carpet, wearing all-black, as he was greeted by loud cheers ahead of the ceremony tonight.

Album of the Year nominee Harry Styles

(PA)

Styles, who recently won the Grammy award for Album of the Year, is nominated in four categories – tied with Wet Leg.

Maanya Sachdeva11 February 2023 18:53
1676141276

The stars have descended for the 2023 Brit Awards, being held on a Saturday for the first time ever.

Shania Twain and pop trio Sugababes are at the O2 Arena in London tonight, as well as nominees including Sam Smith, Lizzo, and Wet Leg.

Shania Twain

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Jessie J, Kojey Radical, and “B.O.T.A. (Baddest of them All)” collaborators Interplanetary Criminal and Eliza Rose are among those attending the Brits tonight.

Viewers at home can watch the live ceremony, which begins at 8:30pm GMT, on ITV1 and ITVx.

Jessie J

(PA)

Kojey Radical

(PA)

Interplanetary Criminal and Eliza Rose

(REUTERS)
Maanya Sachdeva11 February 2023 18:47
1676140060

After Sam Smith and Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi has now reached the O2 in London for what promises to be a star-studded affair.

Lewis Capaldi attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London

(PA)

Capaldi’s track “Forget Me” is among the Song of the Year nominations this year. You can find the full list of nominees here.

Brit Awards 2023: Read the full list of nominations

The full list of nominees ahead of Saturday night’s ceremony

Maanya Sachdeva11 February 2023 18:27
1676139686

Lizzo is coming through – the “About Damn Time” singer has opted for a golden gown, complete with ruffled sleeves and a short train, for this year’s show.

Maanya Sachdeva11 February 2023 18:21
1676139326

Sam Smith has arrived at the Brits! The “Unholy” singer, who is nominated for Song of the Year along with Kim Petras, is wearing a dramatic, all-black ensemble.

Smith and Petras are also scheduled to perform at this year’s awards ceremony, being held at the O2 in London.

Song of the Year nominee Sam Smith has made their entrance at this year’s Brits

(PA)
Maanya Sachdeva11 February 2023 18:15
1676137959

R&B trio and the winners of this year’s Rising Star award FLO have arrived at the Brit Awards, as the red carpet gets underway on the biggest night in British music.

Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer donned matching burgundy leather looks for their Brits appearance.

Flo attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London

(PA)
Maanya Sachdeva11 February 2023 17:52

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in