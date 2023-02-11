Brits 2023 live updates: Harry Styles, Lizzo and Sam Smith among stars arriving on red carpet
Mo Gilligan will host the awards ceremony for a second time
The biggest night in British music is finally here – the 2023 Brit awards.
For the first time ever, this year’s event will take place on a Saturday night (11 February).
The Brits will be presented by returning host Mo Gilligan at the O2 Arena. The comedian took over hosting duties from Jack Whitehall last year.
For those not in attendance at tonight’s ceremony, viewers can tune in from home.
Red carpet coverage will begin on ITV2 from 7.30pm. Music fans will then have to switch over to ITV1 where the ceremony – including a number of confirmed live performances – will be broadcast from 8.30pm until 10.45pm.
The full list of nominations were announced in January. Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Stormzy, Arctic Monkey, and The 1975 are among the acts up for some of the evening’s top prizes.
The frontman of the latter band was recently embroiled in controversy over a podcast interview during which he and the hosts mocked Japanese, Hawaiian and Scottish people.
This is the second year that the Brits have introduced gender-neutral categories. There has been backlash, however, to the all-male contender list for this year’s Artist of the Year prize.
Follow along with live updates from the night here…
Three-time Brits winner Stormzy
Here’s a snap of Stormzy striking a pose on the red carpet...
Here comes Meghan Trainor
The “All About That Bass” Singer has arrived looking sleek in an all-black outfit...
Stormzy has arrived!
Following his three previous Brits wins, Stormzy is a contedner for this year’s Artist of the Year, and best hip-hop/grime/rap act.
The rapper has arrived on the red carpet looking dapper in a grey suit. Or is it lilac?
How to watch the 2023 Brit Awards
Tonight’s ceremony marks the first time the Brit Awards will take place on a Saturday, and viewers in the UK can watch the live show on ITV1 and ITVX.
More details here:
Harry Styles has entered the building! The “As It Was” singer finally walked the red carpet, wearing all-black, as he was greeted by loud cheers ahead of the ceremony tonight.
Styles, who recently won the Grammy award for Album of the Year, is nominated in four categories – tied with Wet Leg.
The stars have descended for the 2023 Brit Awards, being held on a Saturday for the first time ever.
Shania Twain and pop trio Sugababes are at the O2 Arena in London tonight, as well as nominees including Sam Smith, Lizzo, and Wet Leg.
Jessie J, Kojey Radical, and “B.O.T.A. (Baddest of them All)” collaborators Interplanetary Criminal and Eliza Rose are among those attending the Brits tonight.
Viewers at home can watch the live ceremony, which begins at 8:30pm GMT, on ITV1 and ITVx.
After Sam Smith and Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi has now reached the O2 in London for what promises to be a star-studded affair.
Capaldi’s track “Forget Me” is among the Song of the Year nominations this year. You can find the full list of nominees here.
Lizzo is coming through – the “About Damn Time” singer has opted for a golden gown, complete with ruffled sleeves and a short train, for this year’s show.
Sam Smith has arrived at the Brits! The “Unholy” singer, who is nominated for Song of the Year along with Kim Petras, is wearing a dramatic, all-black ensemble.
Smith and Petras are also scheduled to perform at this year’s awards ceremony, being held at the O2 in London.
R&B trio and the winners of this year’s Rising Star award FLO have arrived at the Brit Awards, as the red carpet gets underway on the biggest night in British music.
Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer donned matching burgundy leather looks for their Brits appearance.
