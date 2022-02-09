Brit Awards 2022 winners list: Adele, Little Simz and Ed Sheeran take home top prizes
Awards ceremony is being held at the O2 Arena in London
The 2022 Brit Awards are underway, with Adele winning the first prize of the night.
The 30 star bagged Song of the Year for her single “Easy on Me”, before US pop artist Olivia Rodrigo won International Song of the Year for “Good 4 U”.
This year’s ceremony is being held at the O2 Arena in London, with comedian Mo Gilligan taking over hosting duties from Jack Whitehall.
See the list of winners as it’s updated through the night.
Artist of the Year
Adele – WINNER
Dave
Little Simz
Ed Sheeran
Sam Fender
Album of the Year
30 – Adele
We’re All Alone In This Together – Dave
Sometimes I Might Be Introvert – Little Simz
= (Equals) – Ed Sheeran
Seventeen Going Under – Sam Fender
Best Group
Little Mix
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Wolf Alice – WINNER
London Grammar
Song of the Year
“Latest Trends” – A1 and J1
“Easy on Me” – Adele – WINNER
“Don’t Play” – Annie-Marie, KSI, Digital Farm Animals
“Remember” – Becky Hill with David Guetta
“Obsessed With You” – Central Cee
“Clash” – Dave ft Stormzy
“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
“Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix) – Elton John, Dua Lipa
“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
“Bed” – Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta
“Holiday” – KSI
“Wellerman” (220 Kid and Billen Ted Remix) – Nathan Evans
“Friday (Dopamine Re-edit)” – Riton x Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa and Hypeman
“Body” – Tion Wayne and Russ Millions
“Little Bit of Love” – Tom Grennan
Best New Artist
Self Esteem (artist Rebecca Taylor)
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz – WINNER
Self Esteem
Rock/Alternative
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender – WINNER
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Hip hop/grime/rap
Dave – WINNER
Little Simz
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Ghetts
Dance
Becky Hill – WINNER
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Joel Corry
Raye
Pop/R&B
Adele
Dua Lipa – WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crooks
International Artist
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
International Group
Abba
BTS
Maneskin
Silk Sonic/ Bruno Mars/ Anderson. Paak – WINNER
The War on Drugs
International Song of the Year
“Your Love (9pm)” – ATB x Topic x A7S
“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish
“Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah)” – Ckay
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat ft Sza
“Girls Want Girl” – Drake ft Lil Baby
“Heartbreak Anthem” – Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix
“Black Magic” – Jonasu
“Stay” – Justin Bieber, Kid Laroi
“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“Calling My Phone” – Lil Tjay ft 6lack
“Wanna Be Your Slave” – Maneskin
“Good 4 U” – Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER
“Rap Star” – Polo G
“The Business” – Tiesto
“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd
See all the biggest talking points from the Brit Awards here.
