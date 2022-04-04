BTS fans go wild for Olivia Rodrigo cameo in Grammys performance

BTS recruited Olivia Rodrigo for the performance of their hit single “Butter” at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday (3 April).

The South Korean boy band channelled Mission: Impossible and James Bond for their choreography, jumping over laser beams and wearing all black.

The performance started with Rodrigo sharing a moment with V, as the band member went down to where the Best New Artist winner was sitting in the audience and whispered something in her ear.

Fans were obsessed with the moment. “When i tell you i screamed at tae and olivia rodrigo,” one person wrote.

“How to be Olivia Rodrigo” wrote another.

BTS is nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Butter,” which is the band's second English-language single.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo is nominated for seven Grammys this year: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video.

