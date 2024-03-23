Ronan Keating comments on Louis Walsh showing ‘true colours’ on Celebrity Big Brother

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ronan Keating referred to his long-standing disagreement with former manager Louis Walsh in a new TV interview.

Walsh, 71, finished in fourth place on ITV1’s Celebrity Big Brother on Friday (22 March), following weeks of him revealing several unfiltered takes on his fellow showbiz colleagues, including Bob Geldof and Jedward.

One of his infamous rants was dedicated to Keating, 47, whom he previously managed in the band Boyzone, and during Keating’s solo career.

During an appearance on Ireland’s The Late Late Show on Friday, Keating touched upon his relationship with Walsh while speaking with host Patrick Kielty.

“I’ve never been one to air my dirty laundry in public, especially when it comes to Louis and myself,” the “When You Say Nothing at All” hitmaker noted.

“He does a very good job of that and I think he’s showing his true colours in there and I’ll leave him be.”

Kielty then joked that Keating was playing the role of Michelle Obama with his answer: “Going higher, while they go low.”

Ronan Keating and Louis Walsh (Getty)

Earlier in the rebooted celebrity surveillance programme, Walsh told his fellow X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne of his feelings towards Keating as the singer’s 2000 hit “Life is a Rollercoaster” played during a party.

After describing it as a “great song”, Walsh said of Keating: “He was such a p****. Everybody thinks he’s a lovely guy, do you know what I mean?

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“He hasn’t had a hit record since I left. He sacked me,” Walsh added.

Days following the airing of these scenes, The Sun published a 2006 recording of Keating sharing his thoughts on Walsh, describing him as a “selfish” and a “bulls****er”.

In the recording, Keating stated that Walsh was “not managing” him as he should have as a solo artist.

“I don’t have any time for the guy, we’re a million miles from each other,” he added. “He hurt me, he really hurt me. He hurt me, absolutely, and he knows it.

“I’ve no respect for Louis because he has none for me. He was very jealous of me. I had to sack him because he wouldn’t manage me.”

Louis Walsh spoke out on several celebrity colleagues during his time in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house (Celebrity Big Brother, ITV)

Keating continued: “He’s a very selfish character. It’s bulls*** man. He’s a bulls***ter.”

Representatives for Ronan Keating and Louis Walsh declined to comment when previously approached by The Independent.

Former X Factor double act Jedward have also recently spoken out about the music executive after Walsh called the twin singers “vile”.

On Friday, as Ibiza Weekender star David Potts was named the winner of Celebrity Big Brother, the twins posted their relief that Walsh didn’t win on X/Twitter: “F*** yes Louis is not the winner #CBBUK Mission Complete.”