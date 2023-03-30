Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Charlie Puth has been called out after comments he made about the meaning of his 2017 song, “Attention” were resurfaced.

Last week, the 31-year-old singer mentioned the song in a since-deleted tweet. He also hinted at the supposed meaning of the tune in the post, shared via BuzzFeed, as he wrote: “’Attention’ is about what you think it’s about.”

“Attention” is widely believed to be about Puth’s rumoured relationship with fellow pop singer Selena Gomez, to whom he was romantically linked in 2015, after she split briefly from her then-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

Gomez and Puth released a single together in 2016, “We Don’t Talk Anymore”.

Since Puth shared then deleted his tweet, fans have resurfaced a 2017 interview he gave where he discussed the lyrics of “Attention”.

As he looked at the lines: “You just want attention / I knew from the start / You’re just making sure I’m never gettin’ over you,” he recalled how he thought he was going to have sex with a woman when she asked him to sleep over.

“We would be talking in the hotel, she’d be like, ‘You wanna sleep over?’” he began. “I’d be like, Yes, I’m gonna get it in! And then nothing would happen, which is totally fine. But after like the fifth time of that happening, I knew what she was doing.”

Puth went on to criticise the woman and claimed that when he invited him over different times, he wouldn’t get what he “wanted”.

“I knew that he was trying to make me so embedded to her that I would never leave her,” he said. “But I would never get what I wanted out of her. So she was doing that repetitively just to get something out of me, which was to be attached to her hips at all times.”

Puth is now being called out by Gomez fans who believe the song is about her, and also receiving criticism for what many perceive to be an entitled attitude towards sex.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Charlie Puth is the perfect example of how most men act when a woman denies them access to her body,” one person tweeted. “The nerve to say ‘she wasn’t gonna give me what I wanted’ and then going on to say that to you that meant she was manipulating you is sick. Eight years later, the ego is still bruised.”

“Charlie Puth is so embarrassed because his entire beef with Selena Gomez is based on the fact that she didn’t sleep with him,” another added. “Weirdo behaviour.”

A third person wrote: “Charlie Puth is so f***ing weird. This comment about Selena gomez is literally borderline sexual harassment. Saying she owes him something because she wanted him to sleep over. Men are gross.”

Fans also criticised him on TikTok, with one sharing a video of the interview and claiming that he was “throwing shade” at Gomez.

Amid speculation that Puth’s deleted tweet was about Gomez, another Twitter user emphasised that the meaning of the song could be problematic, writing: “So it’s about a girl not giving you her body and taking things slow and you getting increasingly frustrated about it.”

Puth’s resurfaced interview comes days after Gomez and Malik first sparked romance rumours, after a fan claimed that she saw them having dinner together in New York City. On TikTok, @klarissa.mpeg went viral for sharing a text exchange with her friend, who worked at an unnamed restaurant and said that the two celebrities had “walked hand in hand”. The friend also claimed that she “seated them” and that they were “making out”.

The dating speculation also came weeks after fans noticed that Gomez recently followed Malik back on Instagram, while the Only Murders in the Building star is just one of the 18 Instagram accounts the “Pillowtalk” singer follows.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Puth and Gomez for comment.