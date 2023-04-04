Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The cause of Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s death has been disclosed.

McVie died on 30 November 2022. The news was revealed by her family in a statement, saying the 79-year-old died “passed away peacefully at hospital following a short illness”.

The singer-songwriter’s death certificate has now revealed that she died of a ischaemic stroke.

This occurs when the brain’s blood supply is either interrupted or reduced.

The document says that McVie had previously been diagnosed with “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin”.

This means that cancer had spread in her body, but the tumour had been undetected. Cancer is listed as a secondary cause of death on the certificate.

McVie, who was born Christine Perfect, joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 after marrying bassist John McVie, and left after 28 years in 1998. She returned in 2014.

The musician was behind a number of the band’s biggest hits, including “Everywhere”, “Little Lies”, “Don’t Stop” and “Say You Love Me”.

In a statement following the news of her death, the band wrote: “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band, and the best friend anyone could have in their life.

“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie died in November 2022 (Getty Images)

In tribute, McVie’s bandmate, Stevie Nicks, shared a handwritten letter of lyrics to Haim’s 2020 song “Hallelujah”. They read: “I had a best friend, but she has come to pass. One I wish I could see now. You always remind me that memories will last. These arms reach out, you were there to protect me like a shield.

“Long hair running with me – through the field... Everywhere, you’ve been with me all along,” she wrote, signing: “See you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me – always, Stevie.”