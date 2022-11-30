✕ Close Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie dies aged 79

The surviving members of FLeetwood Mac have led tributes to bandmate Christine McVie, who has died aged 79.

The news was announced via the band’s official social media and reshared by individuals including Stevie Nicks.

There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the statement said.

“She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.

“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

McVie’s family’s statement said: “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

McVie left Fleetwood Mac after 28 years in 1998 but returned in 2014.

Follow the latest updates below: