Coachella 2022 – live: All the updates from the California music festival as day 2 begins
California festival is in full swing
Harry Styles performs at Coachella and surprises fan with Shania Twain cameo
After a two-year absence, Coachella has made its highly anticipated return.
Located in Indio, California, the desert festival has gained popularity over the years for its glitzy Instagram-worthy dress code and major celebrity guest sightings.
The festival leads the pack when it comes to innovative lineups. Two of its top-billed artists (Harry Styles and Billie Eilish) are under 30, while further down the carefully curated bill you’ll find some of the buzziest new acts around – Koffee, Amyl and the Sniffers, Rina Sawayama – mingling with old school staples such as Spiritualized and The Avalanches.
Find all the updates from this year’s festival below
If you’re wanting to catch some of this year’s Coachella sets live, here’s how you do that
How to tune into the Coachella 2022 live stream
Includes live performances, interviews with artists, exclusive merch for purchase, and more
This year’s Coachella has many surprises in store – and one arrived yesterday.
Find Kevin E G Perry’s review of Arcade Fire’s performance here.
Catharsis and anthems at Arcade Fire’s intimate Coachella show – review
After headlining the festival in 2014, Canadian indie rock band Arcade Fire returned to Coachella this year for a surprise performance, which delivered both profound joy and healing
Coachella is in full swing! Find the biggest talking points from day one here...
Coachella day 1 talking points: From Harry Styles’s Shania surprise to Arcade Fire
Friday’s festival included a number of surprise guests and a rendition of “Barbie Girl” by Aqua
And that brings our day one live blog to a close! Our roving reporters have been kicked out of the press tent (and are hopefully gonna get some sleep), so we will be back here tomorrow to cover Saturday’s performances!
Au revoir!
Harry Styles and Shania Twain join forces at Coachella
Harry Styles hasn’t forgotten his roots, treating the crowd to an extremely high energy version of One Direction‘s “That’s What Makes You Beautiful” before Shania Twain joins him for “Man I Feel Like A Woman”.
Yes, really. Full review to follow.
Snoop Dogg joins Brazilian music superstar Anitta onstage as fans celebrate ‘the best duo’
Baby Keem review – Rapper proves he has far more to offer than just family ties
Baby Keem, 21, arrives on Coachella’s Sahara Stage late on Friday night, fresh from winning the Grammy for Best Rap Performance for “family ties” – a collaboration with his cousin Kendrick Lamar.
While the festival rumour mill suggested Lamar might join his relative onstage, in the end his buoyant set simply serves to prove that the Las Vegas-based artist has no need to rely on nepotism.
His set, largely but not solely drawn from 2021 debut album The Melodic Blue, alternates between laidback swagger and snarling fight songs.
For the former, there’s the bouncing “trademark usa”, which leads Keem to announce “It’s a motherf***ing party tonight innit?”, 2019’s “Honest”, which he deems “old s***”, and a breezy “orange soda”.
For the latter, there’s the appropriately named “hooligan”, a relentless “moshpit” which lives up to its name, and punchy Kanye collab “Praise God”.
In the end, the only collaborator Keem welcomes onstage is Maryland-born singer Brent Faiyaz, who comes on to sing the hook for “lost souls”.
The truth is, he doesn’t need anybody else. A triumphant closing version of “family ties” proves he’s a star on his own terms.
Lil Baby at Coachella review – Rising rap star delivers powerful BLM statement
Since bursting onto the Atlanta rap scene in 2017 with debut mixtape Perfect Timing, Lil Baby has – despite the diminutive name – only grown in stature, maturing into one of modern rap’s most compelling artists.
From the moment the 27-year-old strode onto Coachella’s Main Stage on Friday (15 April) night, he set about delivering an imposing, high-energy set, joined by frequent collaborator Gunna and flanked by a troupe of gyrating, twerking backing dancers.
Read Kevin E G Perry’s review of Lil Baby’s “emotive” Coachella performance here.
Lil Baby delivers powerful BLM statement during Coachella show - review
A key figure in the Atlanta protests which erupted after the murder of George Floyd, Lil Baby’s Coachella performance on Friday (15 April) ended with a powerful statement against police brutality in the US
Justin Bieber springs ‘Peaches’ surprise during Daniel Caesar set
Of course, golden boy Justin Bieber has joined Daniel Caesar on the Coachella Stage for their extremely smooth single “Peaches”. And, like Lil Baby and Slowthai today, he’s simply refusing to wear a shirt.
Well, it is hot out there.
Coachella, land of the $25 vegan burger
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies