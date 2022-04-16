Coachella 2022 – live: Updates from day 2 as Billie Eilish to become festival’s youngest ever headliner
California festival is in full swing
Harry Styles performs at Coachella and surprises fan with Shania Twain cameo
After a two-year absence, Coachella has made its highly anticipated return.
Located in Indio, California, the desert festival has gained popularity over the years for its glitzy Instagram-worthy dress code and major celebrity guest sightings.
The festival leads the pack when it comes to innovative lineups. Two of its top-billed artists (Harry Styles and Billie Eilish) are under 30, while further down the carefully curated bill you’ll find some of the buzziest new acts around – Koffee, Amyl and the Sniffers, Rina Sawayama – mingling with old school staples such as Spiritualized and The Avalanches.
Find all the updates from this year’s festival below
Leonie Cooper saw Harry Styles’ Coachella show.
In his debut California headline show, the former One Direction star’s rehearsed lines – but their somewhat corny delivery lacked the spontaneity of a proper rock’n’roll show.
Another surprise set alert! This time from Justin Bieber.
Bieber appeared shirtless while wearing a pair of baggy jeans and a backwards-facing red cap, sending fans wild as the event returned after a three-year hiatus.
Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance at Coachella on Friday night, stunning fans in attendance at the music festival.The Grammy-award winner joined Daniel Caesar on stage to perform their hit “Peaches”.Bieber appeared shirtless while wearing a pair of baggy jeans and a backwards-facing red cap, sending fans wild as the event returned after a three-year hiatus.Rumours of a surprise performance began to circulate earlier this week, given he is travelling across the US for his Justice World Tour.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Phoebe Bridgers’ Coachella performance was a glorious gothic fantasy complete with surprise Arlo Parks cameo.
This year’s Coachella has many surprises in store – and one arrived yesterday.
And that brings our day one live blog to a close! Our roving reporters have been kicked out of the press tent (and are hopefully gonna get some sleep), so we will be back here tomorrow to cover Saturday’s performances!
Au revoir!
