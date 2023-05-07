Coronation concert – live: Zoe Ball drops out of BBC programme as Katy Perry and Take That prepare to perform
Event will take place on the grounds of Windsor Castle this evening
A day after King Charles III’s coronation, much of the UK is turning its attention to Windsor Castle, where an extravagent concert is being held in the new monarch’s honour.
The line-up of performers for the event includes Take That, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry.
Festivities begin at 8pm. Those not in attendance who wish to do so will be able to watch the concert live on the BBC.
The concert will be staged on the East Lawn of the castle’s grounds, marking the first time an event like this has taken place on the property.
As well as the acts mentioned above, the night also sees acts such as Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, and classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench perform.
Singer-songwriter Freya Ridings had to pull out of procedings due to being unwell, while presenter Zoe Ball announced this morning that she too would be unable to take part.
Charles was officially inducted as King in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (6 May). Among the attendees was his son, Prince Harry, who rushed back to LA immediately after the ceremony to be with his son, Archie, for belated birthday celebrations.
Amid the festivities, the Met Police been accused of a “totalitarian crackdown” on protesters, with police also facing condemnation for arresting late-night women’s safety volunteers.
You can find a rundown of the best looks from the coronation yesterday here.
Follow below for live updates as the coronation concert progresses...
In case any keen-eared people were wondering about the music they’ve been hearing throughout the weekend...
Expect we’ll be hearing again tonight!
Safe to say this is one artist who won’t be making an appearance tonight...
The Cure frontman Robert Smith shares anti-monarchy cartoon
Singer is an outspoken critic of the British royal family
Viewers were able to get a little peek at some of tonight’s acts during the coronation proper yesterday morning.
Katy Perry, in particular, provoked all kinds of amusement with her antics at Westminster Abbey.
An instant meme?
Katy Perry addresses meme-worthy moment she struggled to find seat during coronation
‘Me trying to navigate through life at the moment,’ one viewer joked
Tonight’s concert will of course be broadcast on the Beeb.
From yesterday, here’s Nick Hilton’s breakdown of all the TV coverage of the coronation.
“In the build-up, the BBC gave the commentary reins to Clare Balding, a seamless multi-register presenter as comfortable talking about ladies-in-waiting as synchronised swimmers (though the rain driving down on the Mall might have temporarily elided that difference). Julie Etchingham and Tom Bradby, who have been given extensive royal duties over the past year, led ITV’s team. The third channel also dispatched Charlene White to reunite with Ant and Dec (esteemed guests of the new king), who she last saw on the set of I’m a Celeb. This was about as close as either broadcaster came to a concession to youth.”
How the battle of coronation commentary played out for BBC, ITV and Sky
Cameras, perched in the rafters of the nave, peered down on the service like the bird’s eye view of a football match, writes Nick Hilton
A little explainer for the evening’s affair here.
Wondering what time it begins? Who’s performing? How to watch it?
Look no further.
Everything you need to know about King Charles’s coronation concert
Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie among musical acts to perform tonight
As you would imagine, preparations for the concert are already well underway at Windsor Castle.
You can watch some of that live here...
Watch live: Preparations get underway at Windsor Castle ahead of coronation concert
Preparations are well underway at Windsor Castle as the UK gears up for a second day of celebrations for King Charles III's coronation.
Ball’s announcement comes after singer-songwriter Freya Ridings was forced to pull out yesterday, also due to illness.
Freya Ridings pulls out of Coronation Concert
The 29-year-old has been replaced by British singer-songwriter Zak Abel
Good morning. Less than 10 hours to go until the coronation concert, and there’s some breaking news...
Presenter Zoe Ball has had to withdraw from the event at the last minute.
