✕ Close Katy Perry struggles to find her seat at Westminster Abbey

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A day after King Charles III’s coronation, much of the UK is turning its attention to Windsor Castle, where an extravagent concert is being held in the new monarch’s honour.

The line-up of performers for the event includes Take That, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry.

Festivities begin at 8pm. Those not in attendance who wish to do so will be able to watch the concert live on the BBC.

The concert will be staged on the East Lawn of the castle’s grounds, marking the first time an event like this has taken place on the property.

As well as the acts mentioned above, the night also sees acts such as Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, and classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench perform.

Singer-songwriter Freya Ridings had to pull out of procedings due to being unwell, while presenter Zoe Ball announced this morning that she too would be unable to take part.

Charles was officially inducted as King in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (6 May). Among the attendees was his son, Prince Harry, who rushed back to LA immediately after the ceremony to be with his son, Archie, for belated birthday celebrations.

Amid the festivities, the Met Police been accused of a “totalitarian crackdown” on protesters, with police also facing condemnation for arresting late-night women’s safety volunteers.

You can find a rundown of the best looks from the coronation yesterday here.

Follow below for live updates as the coronation concert progresses...