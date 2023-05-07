Coronation concert live: Royal fans flock to Windsor Castle as Take That and Katy Perry celebrate King Charles
Lionel Richie and Paloma Faith among performers as Prince William to pay tribute to his father and Queen Camilla
A day after the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, much of the UK is turning its attention to Windsor Castle, where an extravagant concert is being held in the new monarch’s honour.
The line-up of performers for the event includes Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, and Alexis Ffrench.
Festivities begin at 8pm and will last until 10pm. Those not at Windsor Castle can watch the concert live on BBC One. The concert will be staged on the East Lawn of the castle’s grounds, marking the first time an event like this has taken place on the property.
Singer-songwriter Freya Ridings had to pull out of procedings due to being unwell, while presenter Zoe Ball has dropped out with just hours to go.
Amid the festivities, the Met Police been accused of a “totalitarian crackdown” on protesters, with police also facing condemnation for arresting late-night women’s safety volunteers.
Good evening! Tonight we’re hoping to bring you some entertaining coverage of the coronation concert, which will include performances from headliners Take That, Lionel Richie and Katie Perry, plus opera singer Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of time:
Just half an hour to go before the music kicks off! Which artist on this mad lineup are you looking forward to seeing?
While you’re waiting, here’s a look at the bonkers history of royal music events:
Also making an appearance tonight... it’s Maverick himself, Tom Cruise!!
He’ll be lending some much-needed star power to the show, but fans must be hoping he can muster something a bit better than this bizarre stunt he recently recorded for James Corden’s The Late Late Show.
Gareth Malone hopes to redeem himself at coronation concert
Gareth Malone has said he hopes he can redeem himself during the Coronation Concert after he suffered a major technical issue when he performed in front of the King during a Royal Variety Performance.
The choirmaster will conduct the 300-strong Coronation Choir during the celebratory event on Sunday evening in the grounds of Windsor Castle.
Speaking ahead of the event, Malone told the PA news agency: “I performed at the Royal Variety Performance in front of the then-Prince Charles and my backing track went completely wrong and so the whole thing fell apart and it was the worst ever performance I’ve ever had in my whole career.
“For years I wouldn’t use any technology and I’m hoping that I’m going to lay that ghost to rest this very night.”
Malone, along with Amanda Holden, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Motsi Mabuse, were part of a celebrity coaching line-up who mentored the choir ahead of their performance.
Holden and Malone revealed they drove around Croydon in London as they considered a number of options including classical songs and Disney tracks, before deciding on Emeli Sande’s Brighter Days.
“It was a long, long list but it had to be a song that was about hope and about the future,” Malone said.
Press Association
William and Kate gifted coronation beer by royal fans during Windsor Castle walk
Just one hour to go now... how’s everybody feeling?
Excited? Cold? Impatient?
Maybe, like me, you’re just feeling glad not to have work in the morning...
(For those that are wondering, the “choir” in question is the Coronation Choir, a group created from community choirs and amateur singers from across the UK, such as refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBT+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs.)
Music fans clock to Windsor Castle for the Coronation Concert
Thousands of royal fans wearing a huge range of Union flag clothing - including dresses, hats, glasses and suits - have gathered for the show to celebrate the King’s coronation.
Sarah Edwards travelled more than two hours from Ipswich to the concert with her daughter Charlotte.
The mother told the PA news agency: “We watched all the coronation on TV yesterday. It made us really excited to be here today. I think it’s a big part of history for my daughter to be a part of.
“I’m really excited to be part of such a big day.”
Well-wishers had earlier gathered on the Long Walk to watch local groups perform a range of songs, including a Windsor rock choir who performed along with a local theatre group, who sang tracks from the musical Matilda.
The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise visit to the Long Walk and spent half an hour speaking with a range of performers and visitors.
Faatimah and Hafsah Malik took the short journey from Slough to the concert. The pair were excited to watch Katy Perry and to try and catch a glimpse of the King.
Hafsah Malik said: “I would like to meet them. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It was really shocking to win the tickets.
“I love Kate. She has a really beautiful style. It’s very simple but elegant.”
Faatimah Malik met Charles when he was still a prince on a visit in Birmingham, and she has come to Windsor to try and see him again.
Meanwhile, Take That superfans Dawn Fenwick and Sian Gould are excited to see the group perform at Windsor Castle.
Ms Fenwick has been taking her daughter Ms Gould to Take That concerts since she was a child.
The pair travelled from High Wycombe to see one of their favourite groups and to try and see the royal family dancing along.
Ms Fenwick said: “I’m looking forward to seeing Charles having a bop. Being a part of it is why we are here. It’s a shame it’s not the full five (members of Take That).”
Press Association
Zoe Ball drops out of BBC’s coronation concert coverage with just hours to go
Presenter Zoe Ball has dropped out of presenting the BBC’s coronation concert coverage with just hours to go.
On Twitter, Ball revealed to followers that she had fallen unwell in the build-up to the event. The concert is taking place at Windsor Castle on Sunday (7 May), one day after King Charles III ascended to the throne.
Full story:
I wonder if the choir will be bringing out this banger again...
