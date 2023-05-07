✕ Close Thousands enter Windsor Castle grounds for coronation concert

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A day after the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, much of the UK is turning its attention to Windsor Castle, where an extravagant concert is being held in the new monarch’s honour.

The line-up of performers for the event includes Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, and Alexis Ffrench.

Festivities begin at 8pm and will last until 10pm. Those not at Windsor Castle can watch the concert live on BBC One. The concert will be staged on the East Lawn of the castle’s grounds, marking the first time an event like this has taken place on the property.

Singer-songwriter Freya Ridings had to pull out of procedings due to being unwell, while presenter Zoe Ball has dropped out with just hours to go.

Amid the festivities, the Met Police been accused of a “totalitarian crackdown” on protesters, with police also facing condemnation for arresting late-night women’s safety volunteers.

You can find a rundown of the best looks from the coronation yesterday here.