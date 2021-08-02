DaBaby apologises again for homophobic and HIV comments

DaBaby has offered another apology to the LGBT+ community following his remarks at last week’s Rolling Loud festival.

His first apology, in which he said “apologies for being me” was met with further backlash online with the likes of Dua Lipa and Elton John speaking out against the rapper.

Now, he has offered a more sincere apology via Instagram.

“I want to apologise to the LGBT+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologise for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important. Love to all. God bless. – DaBaby.”

He also wrote: “Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes.”

“As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging.

DaBaby concluded: “I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”

During the rapper’s recent performance at Rolling Loud, he told the audience to put their phones in the air if they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks”.

He also made a number of other derogatory comments regarding LGBT+ people and those who have HIV and AIDS.