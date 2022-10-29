‘I don’t think I’m Bruce Springsteen’: Damian Lewis says his music career is a ‘mini mid-life crisis’
‘Homeland’ star is releasing an album in the near future
Damian Lewis has described his fledgling music career as a “mini mid-life crisis” in a new interview.
The Homeland star has recently started performing as a music artist, and is set to release an album titled Mission Creep.
According to Lewis, the release can be described as a “rootsy, jazzy, rock’n’rolly, singer-songwritery-type album”.
Speaking to The Guardian in a new interview, Lewis, who is also known for his breakthrough role in the war drama Band of Brothers, reflected on the tradition of actors turning to music.
“There’s nothing more annoying than an actor who thinks he’s Bruce Springsteen,” he said. “By the way, I don’t think I’m Bruce Springsteen.
“This is a mini midlife crisis, but it’s not a full-blown midlife crisis.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Lewis discussed the grief he had experienced since the death of his wife, Peaky Blinders actor Helen McCrory, last year.
Asked whether the change in career direction was related to McCrory’s death, he replied: “Not consciously, but it’s inevitable there’s change.
“When you’ve been married to someone and they die prematurely, you’re left careering in a different direction. And that throws up… It’s a very fertile, very creative, raw, open time, as well as being flattening and difficult and sad. It’s all those things at once. Anybody who hasn’t been through it won’t fully understand, but I think anybody who has been through it will.”
Lewis can next be seen in the ITV espionage drama A Spy Among Friends.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies