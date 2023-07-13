Dolly Parton shares how she ‘hopes to go’ while discussing death

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dolly Parton has shared how she “hopes to go” while discussing the subject of death.

The country singer, who is 77, is releasing her 49th studio album this year. It will be a collaborative record that marks her first foray into the rock genre.

During an interview with DJ Ken Bruce on Greatest Hits Radio, Parton opened up about the end of her touring days, stating: “I think those days are pretty much behind me. You have to stay gone so long on a tour to make it productive and prosperous and that’s a lot of time at my age – I ain’t got no years to waste.”

Asked whether she would give up music altogether, Parton said she “would never retire”.

The “Jolene” musician then said she “would hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song on stage someday”, adding: “That’s how I hope to go. I don’t have much of a choice in that but in the meantime, I’m going to make hay while the sun shines.”

Parton said that she hopes to one day produce a TV series about her life featuring “stuff that people haven’t seen or heard about me and where I come from and how I got to be and who I am”.

She also said she wants to launch her “own line of make-up, own line of wigs and clothes”.

In May 2022, the country star said she would “accept” her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame win after initially withdrawing the nomination.

Parton withdrew the nomination as she felt she hadn’t “earnt that right” as she originally believed “that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for people in rock music”.

After changing her mind, she told her fans: “I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honour.”