Dolly Parton has responded to Lil Nas X’s cover of her classic hit song, “Jolene”.

The Montero artist, who first rose to fame with his country music-influenced single “Old Town Road”, performed his take on the song as part of the BBC Live Lounge on 21 September.

Quote-tweeting Lil Nas X’s post about the song, Parton wrote: “I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene. I had to find it and listen to it immediately... and it’s really good.”

She added: “Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honoured and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you Lil Nas X.”

Lil Nas X, real name Montero Lamar Hill, simply wrote “HOLY S***T” on Twitter in response to Parton’s post.

The US artist recently released his debut album, Montero, to both critical acclaim and chart success.

The Independent’s five-star review praised him for proving to naysayers that he was more than a one-hit wonder, and for “confidently mashing genres” on an album “bursting with technicolour heart”.

