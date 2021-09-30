Dolly Parton loves Lil Nas X’s cover of Jolene: ‘I’m honoured and flattered’
Lil Nas X covered the beloved country music star’s hit song for the BBC Live Lounge
Dolly Parton has responded to Lil Nas X’s cover of her classic hit song, “Jolene”.
The Montero artist, who first rose to fame with his country music-influenced single “Old Town Road”, performed his take on the song as part of the BBC Live Lounge on 21 September.
Quote-tweeting Lil Nas X’s post about the song, Parton wrote: “I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene. I had to find it and listen to it immediately... and it’s really good.”
She added: “Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honoured and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you Lil Nas X.”
Lil Nas X, real name Montero Lamar Hill, simply wrote “HOLY S***T” on Twitter in response to Parton’s post.
The US artist recently released his debut album, Montero, to both critical acclaim and chart success.
The Independent’s five-star review praised him for proving to naysayers that he was more than a one-hit wonder, and for “confidently mashing genres” on an album “bursting with technicolour heart”.
Read the full review here.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies