Dr Dre appears to be hinting that new music could soon be on the way.

Dre’s last studio album, Compton , was released in 2015 – almost 16 years after his critically acclaimed second album, 2001.

In the interim, Dre has continued to contribute to the work of other artists. He worked on Anderson .Paak’s 2018 project, Oxnard, and Eminem’s last album, 2020’s Music to Be Murdered By.

Over the last week, a number of social media posts have emerged which show Dre with hip hop legends like Grandmaster Flash and Diamond D.

Both artists reported that Dre shared new music with them, with Grandmaster Flash describing it as “a project that will change the game”.

Grandmaster Flash wrote: “Grandmaster Flash and Dr Dre here in LA doing the Disco Oasis with Nile Rogers tonight. I get a call from one of my heroes he invites me to the Crib. He takes me down to the Studio he played me a project that will change the game! Totally incredible, we top off the day for two hours talking about music, family health and life. Thanks for the Invite Dr Dre.”

Diamond D added: “Dr Dre played about two hours of straight unreleased heat rocks for me...today.”

You can see the posts below:

Work on the record was reportedly finished last November, but a release date did not arrive.

Earlier this year, Dre spoke about his treatment for a brain aneurysm after he was taken to the intensive care unit at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

Speaking about the scare, he told the Los Angeles Times: “It’s a really weird thing. I’ve never had high blood pressure. And I’ve always been a person that has always taken care of my health. But there’s something that happens for some reason with Black men and high blood pressure, and I never saw that coming. But I’m taking care of myself.

“And I think every Black man should just check that out and make sure things are OK with the blood pressure,” he continued. “And I’m going to move on and, hopefully, live a long and healthy life. I’m feeling fantastic.”

Days after he was discharged from the hospital, Dre was pictured in the studio including The DOC in front of a mixing board. He was reportedly working on his fabled album Detox.