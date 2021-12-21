Drake beat a £3bn lawsuit filed against him by an intruder who allegedly trespassed into his house in 2017.

A woman named Mesha Collins filed a lawsuit in August 2021 against the Certified Lover Boy rapper claiming that he publicly defamed her on social media.

Collins was arrested and charged with breaking into the rapper’s Los Angeles home four years ago.

According to Rap-Up, after the intruder was released on $100,000 (£75,653) bail, Drake decided not to file charges against her as he thought the woman was struggling with “personal issues”.

Collins’ lawsuit against the 35-year-old rapper claimed that Drake shared her private information on Instagram.

The rapper’s legal team denied the accusations, saying: “[The lawsuit is based on] delusional figments of [Collins’] imagination.”

(Getty Images)

On Friday (17 December), Judge Virginia Keeny dismissed Collins’ lawsuit permanently on the grounds that none of Drake’s posts had any connection to the alleged intruder.

“Plaintiff Collins has not demonstrated any of defendant [Drake’s] statements were about plaintiff Collins or that he used her identity, name, or likeness in his Instagram posts or endorsements,” judge wrote.

Adding: “Even if plaintiff Collins could establish the statements were about her, she has failed to establish that such statements were of a private fact that is offensive and objectionable to the reasonable person.”

In a declaration under oath, Drake revealed that he “does not know” the plaintiff.

“I have never met her and have never communicated with her,” he said, adding: “I did not even know of [the] plaintiff until this lawsuit was filed and served. Indeed, I was unaware of [her] identity, name, or where she alleges she lives until the filing and service of this lawsuit.”

The rapper concluded by saying: “I have never mentioned or even referred to Plaintiff (by her name, nickname, image/likeness, or otherwise) in any of my music, Instagram posts, or in connection with any products or services that I have endorsed.”