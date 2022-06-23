Dua Lipa is once again being sued for copyright infringement after posting paparazzi photos of herself on Instagram.

According to court documents filed in US District Court in California, New York-based photographer Robert Barbera is claiming that the 26-year-old singer committed copyright infringement after she posted photos he took of her in 2018.

“Without permission or authorisation from plaintiff, defendant volitionally selected, copied, stored and displayed each of plaintiff’s copyright protected photographs,” the complaint says.

The photos which are in question are of Lipa wearing a black sweater with the words “HEROES” written on it. Barbera reportedly took the photos in July 2018.

According to Billboard, the photographer tried to resolve the matter outside the court before but claims that “communication slowed and eventually stopped” after Lipa was provided with a draft copy of the complaint.

Following that, the images were reportedly removed from her account.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Barbera is requesting damages and a disgorgement of all profits attributable to the alleged infringing activity, an order prohibiting Lipa from infringing any of his other works, costs of the suit, and pre-judgment interest.

The Independent has contacted Lipa’s representatives for comment.

This isn’t the first time the pop star has been sued for posting paparazzi photos on social media.

In 2021, Integral Images filed an eight-page lawsuit against the “Physical” singer, accusing her of copyright infringement.

The company accused Lipa of sharing one of their photos, in which the singer was pictured leaving an airport in a large hat, “without permission or authorisation”.

The photo was posted in February 2019 to her Instagram account, with Integral Images noting that the musician uses her platform on the social media page as a marketing tool.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“The Account is monetised in that it contains content designed to accumulate followers who are directed to, via link and/or advertisement, consume and purchase Defendant’s content, Defendant profits from these activities,” the complaint read.

The British singer is not the first celebrity to be sued for resharing paparazzi images of themselves on social media. Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have faced similar lawsuits by Barbera in 2019.

Lipa is currently touring the world following the release of her Future Nostalgia album. She also released her new single “Potion” along with Calvin Harris and Young Thug last month.