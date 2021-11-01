Ed Sheeran says he ‘thought he was gay’ growing up as he ‘has a big feminine side’

Ed Sheeran has said that he thought he was gay growing up as he has “a big feminine side”.

The singer-songwriter, 30, said that his interests, which he believes to be “feminine”, made him wonder about his sexuality when he “was a kid”.

‘I have a definite feminine side, to the point that, when I was a kid, I thought I was gay for a bit,” he told Dutch podcast Man, Man, Man.

The “Shape of You” singer continued: “I definitely have a big feminine side – I love musical theatre, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears.

“My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football,” Sheeran told the podcast, adding: “I am not a car guy. I like a nice car, but I’m not a car guy.”

Sheeran is married to Cherry Seaborn and the couple have one daughter, Lyra, who is 15-months-old.

The singer, who released his fourth studio album last week.

Ed Sheeran said his ‘feminine side’ made him wonder if he was gay growing up (Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Also last month, Elton John called Sheeran a “f***ing big mouth” after he prematurely revealed they had recorded a Christmas song together.