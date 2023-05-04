Ed Sheeran news – live: Verdict imminent as lawyer says Marvin Gaye case ‘should never have been brought’
Singer has been fighting a lawsuit in New York after being accused of plagiarising Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’ for his 2014 single ‘Thinking Out Loud’
A Manhattan jury is expected to hand down an imminent verdict in Ed Sheeran’s copyright trial.
The British singer-songwriter is being sued by the heirs of Ed Townsend, the songwriter who composed the 1973 slow jam classic “Let’s Get It On” with Marvin Gaye.
They have accused Sheeran’s 2014 song of copying the anthem’s harmonic progressions as well as melodic and rhythmic elements without permission.
The lawsuit was initially filed in 2017, but has taken six years to finally reach a Manhattan federal court.
Sheeran vehemently denies plagiarising “Let’s Get It On”. His lawyers have argued that the song uses common constructions found in many pop tracks.
Should the “Perfect” singer be found liable for copyright infringement, the trial will enter a second phase to determine how much he would owe in damages.
He reportedly told the court this week that, should he lose, he plans on quitting music.
Meanwhile, his father told attendees at Sheeran’s grandmother’s funeral that the singer was “so upset” he wasn’t able to attend, as he was still in New York for the copyright case.
Ed Sheeran reveals plans for posthumous album
Ed Sheeran has revealed his plans for a posthumous album.
The 32-year-old singer, who is set to release his last mathematical album Subtract (-) this week, said he’s been working on a secret album that will be released upon his death.
“I want to slowly make this album that is quote-unquote ‘perfect’ for the rest of my life, adding songs here and there,” Sheeran told Rolling Stone. “And just have it in my will that after I die, it comes out.”
When will the verdict arrive?
A source close to Sheeran told The Independent that the verdict is expected today. It could have huge repercussions given reports that the musician told the court this week that, should he lose, he plans on quitting music.
Sheeran also faces another lawsuit from the owner of Gaye’s song
In the same New York City court, investment banker David Pullman – who owns one-third of Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” – is also suing Sheeran for copyright infringement.
A judge ruled last year that this lawsuit would also proceed to trial despite Sheeran’s motion for dismissal.
What part of the song is under copyright?
Given that Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” was released in 1973, it is restricted to the copyright laws for songs made before 1978, which for many leaves protection for only the contents of the sheet music submitted to the Copyright Office.
For Gaye’s anthem, the only portions protected include chords, lyrics and vocal melody. Meanwhile, other important aspects, such as its bass line and opening riff, were left out.
Therefore, the lawsuit can really only dispute the chord progressions between the two songs.
Sheeran’s lawyer says case ‘should never have been brought’
It’s time for both sides’ lawyers to give closing arguments.
Sheeran’s attorney Ilene S Farkas begins by saying the trial should “never have been brought”.
“Ed Townsend did not create these basic musical building blocks. Ed Townsend was not the first songwriter to use and combine these elements. It was not original,” she says.
What other copyright cases has Sheeran been embroiled in?
In 2016, Sheeran was faced with his first copyright infringement lawsuit, from the pair of songwriters behind “Amazing”. The writers sued Sheeran, claiming that his hit track “Photograph” copied aspects of their song, which had been performed by The X Factor winner Matt Cardle.
A year later, the case was settled and the songwriters were then added to the credits of Sheeran’s 2014 track.
In 2017, Sheeran won his second copyright trial over his popular 2017 song “Shape of You”.
Sheeran’s trial coincided with the release of his emotional documentary
In the Disney+ series, it was revealed that Sheeran “wrote seven songs in four hours” after wife Cherry Seaborn’s cancer diagnosis.
Seaborn, 30, was diagnosed with a tumour in 2022, during her pregnancy with her and Sheeran’s second child.
“We had the diagnosis of the tumour and the next day, Eds went down into the basement and wrote seven songs in four hours,” said Seaborn.
