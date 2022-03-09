Ed Sheeran ‘Shape of You’ trial: Live updates as singer appears in court over copyright claims
Musician was called ‘magpie’ who allegedly ‘borrows’ ideas from others
Ed Sheeran is in court after being accused of stealing parts of another song for his hit single” Shape of You”.
The singer-songwriter has taken the stand in London over the claims, which were alleged by songwriters Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue.
They argue that “Shape of You” was inspired by their very own song, titled “Oh Why”.
The pair allege that the song has taken “particular lines and phrases” from their own, claiming that Sheeran’s refrain of the words “Oh I” is “strikingly similar” to their delivery of the words “Oh why”.
Find all the updates from the trial below.
Sheeran also performed a rendition of Nina Simone’s classic hit “Feeling Good” in an attempt to demonstrate the commonplace use of certain melodies.
The “Castle on the Hill” singer said “If you put them all in the same key, they’ll sound the same,” additionally referring to Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” which he also sang during the trial.
To steer away any claims that he stole a refrain from “No Diggity”, Sheeran said that an earlier version of “Shape of You” was too similar to the 1996 song.
“I said that was a bit close to the bone [and] we should change it,” the court heard
Sheeran has taken the stand and used other songs, including Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” in a bid to prove why claims made by songwriters Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue are untrue.
Follow along as we run through all the updates from Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You’ trial.
