Elton John in ‘good health’ following hospital visit after slipping at home

Elton John was briefly in hospital over the weekend following a slip at his home in the south of France.

On Sunday (27 August), it was reported that the singer, 76, was transported to the Princess Grace Hospital’s centre in Monaco, where he was checked on after taking a tumble at his Nice villa.

“We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” his representative told The Daily Mail.

“Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning [Monday, 28 August] and his now back at home and in good health.”

Since wrapping his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in early July, John has been spending time at his French Riviera with his husband, David Furnish, and their two children, Zachary, 12 and Elijah, 10.

Ahead of his final shows in Copenhagen and Stockholm in July, Furnish said the “I’m Still Standing” singer was “jubilant” that his touring career was coming to an end.

“It’s always hard saying goodbye,” Furnish told Metro. “[But] It’s hard. I really miss him. The boys really miss him. He really misses us. He’s had enough of that. We’ve had enough of that. Now it’s time to spend more time together as a family.”

Elton John and Kevin Spacey sing Elvis hit while enjoying meal out. (PA/Snugglers.Music/Instagram)

Weeks after finishing on tour, John and Furnish were called as defence witnesses in the trial for Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey.

The two appeared over video link to provide evidence, informing the jury that the House of Cards, 64, actor stored “the most expensive” Mini Cooper “ever” in John’s garage.

Spacey explained he bid on the vehicle at an auction in the early 2000s and the “Rocket Man” singer “kindly” stored it for him.

The American Beauty actor had been standing trial for sex offences concerning four men, including sexual assault and indecent assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013. Spacey had denied the accusations and was later found not guilty.

Meanwhile, three weeks after Spacey’s acquittal, he was spotted dining in Nice with John and Furnish.

Spacey and John were filmed enjoying a sing-along to the Elvis Presley classic “Suspicious Minds”.