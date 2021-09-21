Eminem fans think the rapper has a new album coming soon

Eminem fans are convinced that the Detroit rapper has new music coming on 1 October.

Following a number of hints from close collaborators, including producer Fredwreck and singer, Skylar Grey, there are clues that Eminem might be surprise releasing another new album next week.

Rumours started when Fredwreck posted a picture of Eminem’s childhood home on Instagram. It’s the same home that has appeared on the cover of albums The Marshall Mathers LP and The Marshall Mathers LP 2.

The producer, who has won a Grammy Award for his work with Anderson. Paak, then uploaded another picture, this time of a building sporting the numbers “1001”. Fans across social media took the post to be a hint that music was coming on 1 October.

1 October is also the release date of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Eminem contributed a song to the soundtrack of the first film in 2018.

Skylar Grey, who has worked with Eminem for more than a decade since she co-wrote his Rihanna collaboration “Love the Way You Lie”, also told fans on social media to mark their calendars for 1 October.

The manager of upcoming Los Angeles artist, Mozzy, also let it slip that Eminem had been in the studio with his client and drill rapper, Polo G.

Eminem has been on a prolific run of late. He released Music to be Murdered By in early 2020 and followed it up with a 16 track Side B version of the album last December.

Eminem (Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

He also released a collaborative single with Kid Cudi, where he dissed NFL quarterback Drew Brees, criticised police brutality and slammed those who don’t wear masks in public to protect against Covid.