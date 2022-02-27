Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds has called out the UK government’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis on Twitter.

On Friday (25 February), it was reported that the UK has stopped accepting visa applications from Ukrainian nationals stranded in the country that is currently fighting against Russian invasion.

At the time of writing on Sunday (27 February), there is no safe and legal way for Ukrainians fleeing their homes to enter the UK unless they have close British relatives.

An announcement on the UK’s Home Office website read: “Ukrainian nationals in Ukraine (who aren’t immediate family members of British nationals normally living in Ukraine, or where the British national is living in the UK), are currently unable to make visa applications to visit, work, study or join family in the UK.”

Reacting to the news, Reynolds, 36, criticised the government for “making it very difficult for Ukrainian nationals to take safe haven” in the UK.

“But it has always been glad to take Russian money and allow Russian oligarchs to buy British citizenship,” the musician continued.

“Support the wealthy. Abandon the struggling. Tories are consistent at least.”

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has been met with condemnation from world leaders as countries – including the US and UK – have announced sanctions against Russia.

Steady lines of Ukrainian refugees carrying backpacks and dragging suitcases formed at border crossings on Thursday (24 February), hours after Russia’s attack.

It is estimated that up to five million Ukrainian nationals will be displaced by the Russian invasion, and the UN Refugee Agency has warned of its “devastating humanitarian consequences”.

The International Rescue Committee has urged states to commit their support publicly, with senior representative and former French minister Harlem Desir telling The Independent: “This should not be looked at as another migration crisis. This is a crisis of war.

“It should not be business as usual, we need real support for the Ukrainian people.”

In a previous tweet, Reynolds took aim at the government’s “hypocrisy” over the refugee crisis, retweeting a photograph of Downing Street lit up with the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The British musician wrote: “Clap for NHS workers but treat them like s***. Light up Downing Street with Ukrainian colours but don’t let anyone fleeing war into the country.”

Since the conflict began, multiple celebrities have reacted to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively promised to match donations made to assist Ukrainian refugees up to an amount of $1m (£745,850).

Meanwhile, John Cena drew criticism after he appeared to use the invasion as an opportunity to promote his HBO series Peacemaker.

You can follow live updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis here.