Eurovision fans make brutal James Corden request amid news 2023 contest might be held in UK

Fans of the annual song contest are not holding back

Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 19 June 2022 08:15
Comments
Ukraine wins Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Eurovision fans are all making the same brutal request to James Corden.

On Friday (18 June), the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) ruled that 2022 champions Ukraine would not be able to host the event due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

It said that it was starting “discussions with the BBC” about the UK hosting the event on the country’s behalf.

Now, many are wondering where in the UK the contest could be held, with several cities throwing their names in the ring.

The other question surrounds who would host the event. While it seems likely that Graham Norton will remain on commentating duties, it is unknown who could host the possible event/

Recommended

One person that Eurovision fans would not like to host is James Corden, who is prepping a move back to the UK once he finishes his time on The Late Late Show in the US. In fact, after the announcement, many expressed their wish for him to stay away from the event on social media.

“Is it too soon to start a petition to stop James Corden from hosting #Eurovision in the UK next year?” one fan asked, with another adding: “The only worrying thing about the UK hosting Eurovision is the potential for James Corden to host it.”

Eurovision fans want James Corden to stay away from 2023 song contest

(Getty Images)

The comments didn’t stop there. “Keep James Corden away from Eurovision,” another urged, while one person wrote: “This tweet concerns the organisers of Eurovision only: in case there was any doubt, we do NOT want James Corden to present Eurovision.”

While it has not been confirmed that the UK will host the event, the BBC responded to the EBU’s ruling, saying that it is open to discussions.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in